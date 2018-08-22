News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Signals Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting signaled they were likely to raise interest rates next month and discussed in greater detail their concerns over how prolonged trade disputes could disrupt economic growth.

JPMorgan Laying Off Around 100 Asset-Management Employees

JPMorgan Chase is in the process of laying off around 100 employees in its asset-management division as the bank makes staffing adjustments amid market shifts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hartford Financial to Buy Navigators for $2.1 Billion

Hartford Financial Services agreed to buy insurance underwriter Navigators Group for $2.1 billion as the firm looks to specialty lines of business for growth.

Fed Minutes Offer Glimpse of Outlook for Second Half

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its July 31-Aug. 1 meeting on Wednesday, which could provide clues on how central bank officials judge potential risks to the economy.

Short Squeeze Roils a Favorite Wall Street Trade

A robust August rally in the Treasury market is foiling one of Wall Street's most popular trades, a bet that solid U.S. economic growth, rising inflation and eroding government finances will compel investors to sell bonds.

Jackson Hole Gets Added Attention as Key Fed Rate Ticks Higher

An uptick in the Fed's benchmark interest rate is putting more pressure on the central bank to clarify plans for its $4 trillion bond portfolio, and analysts hope to get some insight at this week's Jackson Hole symposium.

Turkey Meltdown Hits Japan's Mom-and-Pop Investors

Turkey's financial trouble has claimed many small investors in Japan who have dabbled in emerging-market assets to escape superlow domestic returns.

A Messy Battle Brews in the Options Market

The CEO of the only U.S. options clearinghouse is clashing with traders, leaving his vision for the OCC mired in uncertainty.

Chinese Banks Turn to New Tool to Win Savers

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they scramble to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry. The explosion marks the latest effort by lenders to circumvent Beijing's campaign against financial risk.

Wall Street Finds Limits with Current AI Applications

Experts who are experimenting with various aspects of artificial intelligence at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley say artificial intelligence could be useful in detecting fraud and reducing errors in algorithmic trading, but there are still many limitations with the technology as it exists today.