News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/24/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Comfortable' With Four Rate Increases This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank raising its short-term benchmark interest rate two more times this year, in September and December. 

 
Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Gathering: a Cheat Sheet

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic retreat begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at its traditional venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge. Here's what to expect. 

 
Fed's Bostic Says Bond Yield Curve Is Just One Indicator

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic wrote in a posting on his bank's website Thursday that the bond market yield curve is just one of a number of indicators central bankers use to divine the economic outlook. 

 
Ex-Banker Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Money-Laundering Case

A former Swiss banker has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to helping launder $1.2 billion of money embezzled from Venezuela's bankrupt state oil company in a scheme said to involve relatives of the country's president. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says He's Hopeful Rate Rises Won't Invert Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan expressed optimism Thursday that the central bank can press forward with rate increases and not push the bond market into a position that suggests a recession will soon follow. 

 
Intuit CEO Brad Smith to Step Down

Sasan Goodarzi, who is currently general manager of Intuit's small-business and self-employed group, is set to become CEO on Jan. 1. The company also reported a 17% increase in revenue. 

 
Senate Panel Approves Pick to Run Consumer-Finance Agency

President Trump's pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cleared a key hurdle with party-line approval by a Senate committee. 

 
Ant Financial Profit Sinks as Spending Surges in Battle With WeChat

Chinese financial-technology giant Ant Financial's quarterly profit fell by half from a year ago, as it continued to spend heavily to attract and retain customers in China's fast-growing internet-consumer economy. 

 
SEC to Rehear Dozens of Cases That Went Before In-House Judges

The SEC plans to rehear dozens of cases that were pending before its administrative-law judges, following a Supreme Court ruling that faulted the appointment process for those judges. 

 
As Central Bankers Meet, Economic Uncertainties Weigh on Outlook

The formal discussion at this week's Fed retreat with global central bankers will be about the impact of monopolies, but new economic uncertainties are sure to dominate chats over cocktails and mountain hikes.

