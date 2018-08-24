Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/24/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Fed's Powell Defends Pace of Rate Hikes to Avert Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the strategy of gradually raising interest rates, pushing back against criticisms that the central bank is moving either too quickly or too slowly, jeopardizing the economy's expansion. 

 
Inequality Grows Between Top Firms, Everybody Else, Paper Finds

Differences between companies' productivity, sales volumes and wages have grown, a trend that might help explain widening income disparities among workers, according to a paper released at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference. 

 
Fed Signals Unease About Drop in Unemployment

New research from the Federal Reserve warns against placing too little attention on an unemployment rate that falls below levels regarded as likely to maintain stable inflation. 

 
Malaysia Brings Criminal Charges Against Alleged 1MDB Ringleader

Malaysian police said they have filed money laundering charges against Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind the financial scandal involving state development fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. 

 
Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Gathering: a Cheat Sheet

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic retreat begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at its traditional venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge. Here's what to expect. 

 
It Was Meant to Be the Better Bitcoin. It's Down Nearly 90%

The underperformance of Bitcoin Cash touches on a larger question: Can virtual currencies really become a means of payment that would supplant traditional money? 

 
Fed's Bullard Says Officials Should Not Ignore Yield Curve's Implications

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said it would be a serious mistake to shrug off the message of the yield curve as his colleagues contemplate further rate rises. 

 
Rewrite of Low-Income Lending Rules Falters

Talks have faltered among banking regulators on how to start rewriting requirements for banks to make loans in poorer neighborhoods, prompting one of the agencies to move on its own as early as next week. 

 
China Gets Tougher on Cryptocurrencies a Year After Crackdown

China is tightening its clampdown on cryptocurrencies, nearly a year after the government imposed a wide-ranging ban on local exchanges and fundraising for digital currencies. 

 
Lenders Shunned Risky Personal Loans. Now They're Competing for Them

Banks and fintech companies are plunging with new vigor into a risky area of consumer finance.

