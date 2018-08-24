Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/24/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Lenders Shunned Risky Personal Loans. Now They're Competing for Them.

Banks and fintech companies are plunging with new vigor into a risky area of consumer finance. 

 
Fed's Powell Defends Pace of Rate Hikes to Avert Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the strategy of gradually raising interest rates, pushing back against criticisms that the central bank is moving either too quickly or too slowly, jeopardizing the economy's expansion. 

 
Shareholders Approve Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Cigna and Express Scripts shareholders overwhelmingly supported Cigna's $54 billion purchase of the pharmacy-benefit manager, a deal that activist investor Carl Icahn initially sought to block. 

 
Lloyd's of London Reviews Marine Insurance Market as Losses Mount

Lloyd's of London, which controls about a fifth of the global marine insurance market, is reviewing a number of loss-making members of its marine unit, a move that could drive up costs for insuring the world's ocean carriers. 

 
Analysis: The Fed Struggles to Come to Terms With the Yield Curve

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell skipped over what the bond market could be signaling about the economic outlook in his Jackson Hole speech Friday, but the issue remains squarely on the minds of many central bankers. 

 
How 'Intangible Capital' Explains Rising Corporate Concentration, Weak Investment

The rise of "intangible capital" such as software, patents, intellectual property and innovative business processes explains much of the weakness in private capital investment since 2000, according to new research presented at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. 

 
Inequality Grows Between Top Firms, Everybody Else, Paper Finds

Differences between companies' productivity, sales volumes and wages have grown, a trend that might help explain widening income disparities among workers, according to a paper released at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference. 

 
Fed Signals Unease About Drop in Unemployment

New research from the Federal Reserve warns against placing too little attention on an unemployment rate that falls below levels regarded as likely to maintain stable inflation. 

 
Malaysia Brings Criminal Charges Against Alleged 1MDB Ringleader

Malaysian police said they have filed money laundering charges against Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind the financial scandal involving state development fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. 

 
It Was Meant to Be the Better Bitcoin. It's Down Nearly 90%

The underperformance of Bitcoin Cash touches on a larger question: Can virtual currencies really become a means of payment that would supplant traditional money?

