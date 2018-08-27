News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

At Fed Retreat, Central Bankers Eye New Economic Risks

Without mentioning President Trump by name, central bankers at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat in Jackson Hole made clear they were concerned about his trade policy.

The Big Hedge-Fund Strategy That Isn't Working

Following trends in financial markets was once one of the most profitable investment strategies around. Now the approach is being battered as cheap replica funds crowd into the space.

Regional Banks Still Need a Lending Boost

A promising rebound in loan growth now appears to be fading. That could become an issue, especially for small and midsize lenders.

Goldman Cashes In on Passive-Investing Boom

Investment banks are elbowing into the crucial business of end-of-day trading in private, off-exchange transactions. The shift away from routing these transactions through NYSE and Nasdaq raises questions about transparency.

Digital Technology Creates New Challenges For Central Bankers, BOC's Poloz Says

Advances in digital technology are good for the economy but difficult to measure, creating uncertainty for makers of monetary policy, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday.

Top Central Banker Decries U.S. Trade Measures

Dialing back globalization would undermine decades of economic progress around the world, Agustín Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, said at the Jackson Hole symposium for the world's central bankers.

Better Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says

In most business environments, economists see competition as an unqualified force for good, driving companies toward efficiency and innovation. But it's a more complicated story for banks in the era of "too big to fail," according to a paper presented at Jackson Hole.

The Other Amazon Effect: How Prices Have Become Less Insulated From Supply Shocks

Increased online competition has made retailers faster to adjust prices and more likely to hold prices constant across geographic locations, according to new research presented at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference.

The $4.7 Billion Nuclear Bill That No One Wants to Pay

The owner of two partially built nuclear reactors in South Carolina walked away from the project last year because of high costs and delays. Now no one wants to pay for it.

Lenders Shunned Risky Personal Loans. Now They're Competing for Them.

Banks and fintech companies are plunging with new vigor into a risky area of consumer finance.