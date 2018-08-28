News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Nasdaq Passes 8000 for First Time

The record underscores the dominant role technology shares like Netflix and Amazon have played in propelling the U.S. stock market past its global peers this year.

Legg Mason to Pay SEC More Than $34 Million to Settle Libya Case

Legg Mason will pay more than $34 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle an investigation into the role one of its former subsidiaries played in bribing officials in Libya, the SEC said Monday.

Transamerica to Compensate Misled Investors

Transamerica agreed to pay $97.6 million in a settlement with the SEC over charges that four of its entities misled retail investors.

Peter Sondergaard, Gartner's Head of Research, Resigns After Workplace Behavior Probe

Peter Sondergaard, the longtime global head of research at Gartner Inc., resigned from the firm last week after an investigation into a complaint filed by an employee earlier this month, according to a person familiar with the matter. The firm appointed Michael Harris, a 20-year Gartner employee, to replace Mr. Sondergaard.

CFPB Student-Loan Official Quits, Criticizing Boss

A top student-loan official at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned and released a letter saying Trump administration officials running the bureau were undermining staff work on enforcement cases.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Invests in India Mobile-Payments Firm

Warren Buffett's conglomerate is set to invest between $285 million and $357 million into One97 Communications, the parent company of India's largest mobile-payments firm Paytm.

Airlines Cash In on Loyalty Credit Cards

Airlines are inundating customers with credit-card offers, hoping to widen a lucrative and steady revenue stream as they rely more on income beyond fares.

High Expectations Skew Global Investors' View of U.S. Growth

The U.S. is struggling to meet economists' expectations even as its economy grows at its quickest pace in years-a potential challenge to investors who have been flocking to the region for months.

China Vows to Control Internet-Lending Risks

China pledged to tighten controls over internet lenders, as a wave of collapses in the peer-to-peer lending industry fueled concerns over risks in the Chinese financial system.

At Fed Retreat, Central Bankers Eye New Economic Risks

Without mentioning President Trump by name, central bankers at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat in Jackson Hole made clear they were concerned about his trade policy.