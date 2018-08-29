Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Senate Confirms Clarida as Fed Vice Chairman

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become Federal Reserve vice chairman, filling a top leadership position ahead of the central bank's September policy meeting. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
Blackstone Scores Profit on Dam Deal Dubbed 'Big Mistake' in Uganda

The world's largest private-equity firm invested in a Ugandan dam hoping to do well and to do good. It succeeded on the first count; the second is debatable. 

 
BOJ's Suzuki Says Side-Effects of Easing Requires Further Attention

Bank of Japan's policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki on Wednesday said further attention should be paid to the negative side of monetary easing, suggesting that the central bank isn't done dealing with policy side effects yet. 

 
Regulator Moves to Modify Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

A national banking regulator took the first step toward rewriting rules for lending in lower-income neighborhoods, an effort that could allow institutions to redirect billions of dollars spent on loans and investments. 

 
Moody's Investors Service to Pay $16 Million to Settle SEC Probe

Moody's Investors Service agreed to pay more than $16 million to settle regulatory investigations of residential mortgage bonds that it rated incorrectly from 2010 to 2013. 

 
How Banker's Message to Client Spelled Trouble for UBS

A UBS banker disclosed the identity of an investor that sold shares soon after a Hong Kong IPO, a breach of client confidentiality that triggered an internal investigation and the suspension of a senior employee. 

 
Mobile Money Heats Up in India as Google Doubles Down

Google is raising its mobile-payments game in India with new functions and services as global players race to woo the nation's legions of consumers. 

 
Blackstone Bid to Acquire Hotel Owner Reaching Tipping Point

A monthslong takeover battle could come to a head early next month when shareholders of LaSalle Hotel Properties decide whether to accept an all-cash offer from Blackstone Group. 

 
Airlines Cash In on Loyalty Credit Cards

Airlines are inundating customers with credit-card offers, hoping to widen a lucrative and steady revenue stream as they rely more on income beyond fares.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:09aDollar little changed as investors await trade news
RE
05:42aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Press Statement by External Affairs Minister after Delegation-level talks with DPM & FM of Vietnam
PU
05:35aBOJ'S SUZUKI : need to watch policy impact on bond market
RE
05:32aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian steel maker Bisalloy a magnet for success
PU
05:22aChina's state planner head says economy faces increased risks in H2
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08aOil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market
RE
05:05aOil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER ACCUSES CEO'S TEAM OF MISCONDUCT: letter
4KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC : Karyopharm to Present Phase 2b STORM Data Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with ..
5EMPEROR WATCH & JEWELLERY LIMITED : EMPEROR WATCH & JEWELLERY : W&J Delivers Strong 1H2018 Results; Quadruples..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.