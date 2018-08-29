Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/29/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Biotech Deal Surge Upgrades Wall Street Analysts' Pay

Higher paydays come as the drug-development industry rapidly raises capital and undergoes a merger surge. 

 
Senate Confirms Clarida as Fed Vice Chairman

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become Federal Reserve vice chairman, filling a top leadership position ahead of the central bank's September policy meeting. 

 
Swiss Bank to Pay $60.4 Million for Helping Americans Evade Taxes

Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank struck a deferred-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities, admitting it helped Americans avoid their tax obligations for a decade. 

 
Blackstone Scores Profit on Dam Deal Dubbed 'Big Mistake' in Uganda

The world's largest private-equity firm invested in a Ugandan dam hoping to do well and to do good. It succeeded on the first count; the second is debatable. 

 
BOJ's Suzuki Says Side-Effects of Easing Requires Further Attention

Bank of Japan's policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki on Wednesday said further attention should be paid to the negative side of monetary easing, suggesting that the central bank isn't done dealing with policy side effects yet. 

 
Regulator Moves to Modify Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

A national banking regulator took the first step toward rewriting rules for lending in lower-income neighborhoods, an effort that could allow institutions to redirect billions of dollars spent on loans and investments. 

 
Moody's Investors Service to Pay $16 Million to Settle SEC Probe

Moody's Investors Service agreed to pay more than $16 million to settle regulatory investigations of residential mortgage bonds that it rated incorrectly from 2010 to 2013. 

 
How Banker's Message to Client Spelled Trouble for UBS

A UBS banker disclosed the identity of an investor that sold shares soon after a Hong Kong IPO, a breach of client confidentiality that triggered an internal investigation and the suspension of a senior employee. 

 
Mobile Money Heats Up in India as Google Doubles Down

Google is raising its mobile-payments game in India with new functions and services as global players race to woo the nation's legions of consumers. 

 
Blackstone Bid to Acquire Hotel Owner Reaching Tipping Point

A monthslong takeover battle could come to a head early next month when shareholders of LaSalle Hotel Properties decide whether to accept an all-cash offer from Blackstone Group.

