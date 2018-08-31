Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/31/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Merrill to Resume Commissions on Retirement Accounts

Merrill Lynch is nixing a ban on charging commissions in retirement accounts, marking a reversal for a Wall street brokerage that has said fee-based services are better for clients. 

 
Wells Fargo Fires Bankers Amid Probe of Dinner Receipts

Wells Fargo has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees in its investment bank and is investigating dozens of others over alleged violations of the company's expense policy on after-hours meals. 

 
Goldman Sachs Eyes Tax-Eating Funds

"Opportunity funds" would give clients access to a new type of investment vehicle with major tax benefits. 

 
SEC Chairman Wants to Let More Main Street Investors In on Private Deals

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest investments, which have been out of reach for many people, the agency's chairman said in an interview. 

 
U.S. Division Boosts TD Bank's Profit

An increase in earnings from TD Bank Group's U.S. division helped drive profit higher in the company's third quarter. 

 
ICBC, World's Biggest Bank, Posts 4.9% Net-Profit Rise

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by assets, is also China's most profitable, with a boost from a government campaign to discourage risky lending. 

 
New Jersey Lawmakers Try to Wrangle Pension Problem

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney is once again pushing to rein in pension costs, setting up another standoff with the state's public-employee unions. 

 
BNP Paribas to Pay $90 Million Fine for Dollar Benchmark Manipulation

BNP Paribas agreed to pay a $90 million fine to settle charges that its traders tried to manipulate a global interest rate benchmark, making it the seventh bank punished by regulators for the financial crisis-era scheme. 

 
Calpers Names Former California Finance Director as New CFO

The California Public Employees' Retirement System, the nation's largest public pension fund, named Michael Cohen as its new chief financial officer Wednesday. 

 
New York Life Tests New Pitch for an Unpopular Insurance Policy

New York Life Insurance Co. is trying to find a new way to sell a product that some middle-class customers don't want to buy anymore.

