News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

China Selloff Casts Foreigners in Unusual Role of Market Bulls

A dismal year for China's stock markets has given rise to an unusual situation: Foreign institutions seem more optimistic about prospects for the country than local investors.

Discontent Simmers Among Wells Fargo's Female Executives

Wells Fargo is investigating allegations of gender bias at its wealth-management division, and a group of female executives have organized to improve the lot of women there.

Deutsche Bank Senior Executive to Leave as High Turnover Continues

Tadhg Flood, who co-heads Deutsche Bank's team advising financial-services clients, is the latest in a string of senior employees to depart.

New 'Speed Bump' Planned for U.S. Stock Market

Cboe Global Markets is seeking to introduce a brief delay on one of its markets, becoming the latest U.S. stock-exchange group to attempt to hit the brakes on high-frequency traders.

U.S. Hedge Fund Seeks Board Shake-Up at Toshiba

New York-based King Street has proposed new independent directors at Toshiba, the first indication of dissatisfaction among the foreign funds that bought into the Japanese industrial conglomerate last year.

Court Upholds Narrower Jurisdiction in Foreign-Bribery Cases

A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling that narrows the jurisdiction under which prosecutors can bring foreign bribery charges.

Merrill to Resume Commissions on Retirement Accounts

Merrill Lynch is nixing a ban on charging commissions in retirement accounts, marking a reversal for a Wall street brokerage that has said fee-based services are better for clients.

Goldman Sachs Eyes Tax-Eating Funds

"Opportunity funds" would give clients access to a new type of investment vehicle with major tax benefits.

SEC Chairman Wants to Let More Main Street Investors In on Private Deals

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest investments, which have been out of reach for many people, the agency's chairman said in an interview.

U.S. Division Boosts TD Bank's Profit

An increase in earnings from TD Bank Group's U.S. division helped drive profit higher in the company's third quarter.