News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/04/2018 | 06:16am CEST
SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions. 

 
U.S. Growth Powers Canadian Banks

Canada's five biggest banks have been looking south for more growth and diversification. The latest quarterly results indicate the initiatives are paying off. 

 
China Selloff Casts Foreigners in Unusual Role of Market Bulls

A dismal year for China's stock markets has given rise to an unusual situation: Foreign institutions seem more optimistic about prospects for the country than local investors. 

 
Discontent Simmers Among Wells Fargo's Female Executives

Wells Fargo is investigating allegations of gender bias at its wealth-management division, and a group of female executives have organized to improve the lot of women there. 

 
Deutsche Bank Senior Executive to Leave as High Turnover Continues

Tadhg Flood, who co-heads Deutsche Bank's team advising financial-services clients, is the latest in a string of senior employees to depart. 

 
New 'Speed Bump' Planned for U.S. Stock Market

Cboe Global Markets is seeking to introduce a brief delay on one of its markets, becoming the latest U.S. stock-exchange group to attempt to hit the brakes on high-frequency traders. 

 
U.S. Hedge Fund Seeks Board Shake-Up at Toshiba

New York-based King Street has proposed new independent directors at Toshiba, the first indication of dissatisfaction among the foreign funds that bought into the Japanese industrial conglomerate last year. 

 
Court Upholds Narrower Jurisdiction in Foreign-Bribery Cases

A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling that narrows the jurisdiction under which prosecutors can bring foreign bribery charges. 

 
Merrill to Resume Commissions on Retirement Accounts

Merrill Lynch is nixing a ban on charging commissions in retirement accounts, marking a reversal for a Wall street brokerage that has said fee-based services are better for clients. 

 
Goldman Sachs Eyes Tax-Eating Funds

"Opportunity funds" would give clients access to a new type of investment vehicle with major tax benefits.

07:16aJACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:02aSTATEMENT BY PHILIP LOWE, GOVERNOR : Monetary Policy Decision
PU
06:57aINTERRONAUTS | CSIRO PODCAST EP 18 : Minority Report billboards, un-electric chairs, iron-less cotton, and this fortnight in science news
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UN chief says world to benefit from China-Africa ties
PU
06:10aU.S. oil prices rise as Gulf oil rigs evacuated ahead of hurricane
RE
05:50aAsian shares hit by trade friction, emerging market tumult; dollar up
RE
05:48aAsian shares hit by trade friction, emerging market tumult; dollar up
RE
05:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets
PU
