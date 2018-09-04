News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Economy Gives Fed No Reason for Pause

A quiet summer means the Federal Reserve is even more likely to keep raising rates than investors believed at the beginning of the season.

Calpers' Bet on Sacramento's Planned Tallest Tower Splits Board

Sacramento officials are cheering a decision by the California Public Employees' Retirement System to build what would be the city's tallest tower. But some Calpers board members are raising concerns about risk.

Move to Semiannual Reporting Would Benefit Small Companies the Most

The anticipated cost savings from a move to semiannual reporting would benefit smaller public companies, but the change probably wouldn't make a substantial difference for larger firms.

Australia's RBA Does Nothing, Again

Australia's central bank Tuesday extended its record period of policy inaction beyond two years, keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged in September.

SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.3 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly $1.3 billion in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions.

U.S. Growth Powers Canadian Banks

Canada's five biggest banks have been looking south for more growth and diversification. The latest quarterly results indicate the initiatives are paying off.

China Selloff Casts Foreigners in Unusual Role of Market Bulls

A dismal year for China's stock markets has given rise to an unusual situation: Foreign institutions seem more optimistic about prospects for the country than local investors.

Discontent Simmers Among Wells Fargo's Female Executives

Wells Fargo is investigating allegations of gender bias at its wealth-management division, and a group of female executives have organized to improve the lot of women there.

Deutsche Bank Senior Executive to Leave as High Turnover Continues

Tadhg Flood, who co-heads Deutsche Bank's team advising financial-services clients, is the latest in a string of senior employees to depart.

New 'Speed Bump' Planned for U.S. Stock Market

Cboe Global Markets is seeking to introduce a brief delay on one of its markets, becoming the latest U.S. stock-exchange group to attempt to hit the brakes on high-frequency traders.