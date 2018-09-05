News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Citigroup Finance Chief to Retire March 1

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire next year, ending a nearly 10-year run as the bank's top finance executive.

Europe Goes Harder on Money Laundering With Record ING Fine

Banking group ING Groep has agreed to pay a record European fine of $899.8 million to settle an investigation by Dutch prosecutors into money laundering failings, as watchdogs scramble to staunch flows of illicit money after a spate of high profile scandals.

Abraaj Shortlists Bidders for Unit; Brookfield Enters Race

More than 10 private-equity firms including Canadian real-estate firm Brookfield Asset Management have emerged as contenders to buy some or all of the funds managed by Dubai private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to an email sent to investors reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Bullard Says Fed Shouldn't Raise Rates Right Now

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard called for his colleagues to hold off on raising rates again, but appeared to acknowledge that a move higher this month is pretty much a done deal.

Calpers' Bet on Sacramento's Tallest Tower Splits Board

Sacramento officials are cheering a decision by the California Public Employees' Retirement System to build what would be the city's tallest tower. But some Calpers board members are raising concerns.

Ten Years After Crisis, Central Banks Are at a Crossroads

The decade that followed the financial crisis brought huge amounts of easy money that propelled markets sharply higher. In the decade to come, investors will have to reckon with a potentially rockier wind-down of those policies.

Sanofi Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi agreed to pay $25.2 million to resolve Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its subsidiaries made bribery payments to win business.

Move to Semiannual Reporting Would Benefit Small Companies the Most

The anticipated cost savings from a move to semiannual reporting would benefit smaller public companies, but the change probably wouldn't make a substantial difference for larger firms.

Australia's RBA Does Nothing, Again

Australia's central bank Tuesday extended its record period of policy inaction beyond two years, keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged in September.

SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.3 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly $1.3 billion in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions.