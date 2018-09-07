News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

DOJ Probing Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking Unit

The Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information.

Lehman's Lessons, 10 Years Later

Ten years after the failure of Lehman Brothers, plenty of important lessons from that collapse still haven't sunk in. Here are five.

Gunman Kills Three at Cincinnati Office Building

A gunman opened fire in a downtown Cincinnati office tower, killing three people before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Bank of Canada Likely to Raise Rates

A breakdown in talks toward a revised North American Free Trade Agreement wouldn't necessarily prevent the Bank of Canada from raising interest rates, a senior official from the central bank said Thursday.

The New Mortgage Kings

Specialized, less regulated lenders have bounced back from the crisis and now dominate the market; under-the-radar Freedom originates more home loans than giants like Citigroup.

Financial Services Software Company SS&C to Buy Intralinks for $1.5 Billion

SS&C Technologies Holdings has agreed to buy Intralinks Holdings from Siris Capital Group affiliates in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.5 billion.

Off the Scale: S&P's China-Ratings Plan Risks Too Many Triple-A's

S&P Global is developing a custom credit-rating scale for China that has investors worrying about inflated grades.

The Regrets of Lewis Ranieri

The father of mortgage-backed securities lives with remorse for his role in a crisis that 'did so much damage to so many people.'

Branded a Villain, Lehman's Dick Fuld Chases Redemption

A decade after presiding over the collapse of Lehman Brothers, former CEO Dick Fuld is still working on the second act of a Wall Street career that many predicted had also expired.

FBI Investigating American Express Foreign-Exchange Pricing

The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within American Express Co.'s foreign-exchange unit, according to people familiar with the matter.