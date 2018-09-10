News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

D.E. Shaw Partner Fights Back After Firing

Daniel Michalow, former partner at $51 billion hedge fund, claims defamation and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars.

Emerging Markets Rattle Tennessee's Retirement System

The troubles hammering developing economies are reverberating as far as Tennessee, where the state's retirement system is the biggest shareholder of a dozen exchange-traded funds that buy stocks in those markets.

Ex-Teva Chairman Accused of Pump-and-Dump Scheme

A former chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical and an investor known for benefiting from the hype around cryptocurrencies were sued by regulators over claims they masterminded a pump-and-dump scheme.

Former Fed Official Calls for Increased Capital Requirements

The U.S. Federal Reserve should require banks to raise their levels of loss-absorbing capital in preparation for a future downturn, a former vice chairman of the central bank said.

Russia-Linked Money-Laundering Probe Looks at $150 Billion in Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe.

HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

One of China's largest conglomerates intends to sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, including shedding its entire stake in Deutsche Bank AG.

Founder of Hedge Fund Snared In Scandal Plots a Return

Jacob Gottlieb, founder of hedge-fund firm Visium Asset Management, which shut down after an insider-trading scandal, is considering raising money from clients again.

What Will Trigger the Next Crisis?

A decade of superlow interest rates has created multiple distortions in the global financial system. Any of those can unwind painfully. Five things to watch.

How Banks Lost the Battle for Power on Wall Street

Profits, assets and influence have moved from investment banks like Goldman Sachs to money-management giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, the asset managers collectively known as the "buy side."

Lehman's Last Hires Look Back

Four people who started at Lehman Brothers the day it failed reflect on the lessons they've learned.