News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks' Sharing of Financial Crime Data Raises Questions on Ethics

Banks, regulators and law-enforcement agencies are sharing more intelligence through voluntary networks to deter money laundering and terrorism financing. As the practice spreads, so do the risks of data mishandling, observers said.

Transcript: WSJ Interview With Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren discusses his view of the U.S. economic and inflation outlook, threats to global growth and the prospect for international spillovers to change the Fed's policy path.

Reinsurers: Don't Watch for Hurricanes, Watch for Deals

Hurricanes don't bring the disruption they once did to catastrophe insurance and that is making returns for reinsurers less volatile but lower. This spells a wave of dealmaking in a quest to boost profitability.

Boston Fed President Backs Quarterly Rate Increases

Eric Rosengren says continuing the current pace would push rates closer to a neutral level.

D.E. Shaw Partner Fights Back After Firing

Daniel Michalow, former partner at $51 billion hedge fund, claims defamation and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars.

Emerging Markets Rattle Tennessee's Retirement System

The troubles hammering developing economies are reverberating as far as Tennessee, where the state's retirement system is the biggest shareholder of a dozen exchange-traded funds that buy stocks in those markets.

Ex-Teva Chairman Accused of Pump-and-Dump Scheme

A former chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical and an investor known for benefiting from the hype around cryptocurrencies were sued by regulators over claims they masterminded a pump-and-dump scheme.

Former Fed Official Calls for Increased Capital Requirements

The U.S. Federal Reserve should require banks to raise their levels of loss-absorbing capital in preparation for a future downturn, a former vice chairman of the central bank said.

Russia-Linked Money-Laundering Probe Looks at $150 Billion in Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe.

HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

One of China's largest conglomerates intends to sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, including shedding its entire stake in Deutsche Bank AG.