News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Cryptocurrency Startups Combine as Wall Street Blockchain Effort Falters

Chain, a startup working with Nasdaq and others to build a blockchain-based trading platform, is merging with another cryptocurrency startup, a sign that efforts to plug the technology behind bitcoin into the traditional markets are proving harder than expected.

Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there.

Banks' Sharing of Financial Crime Data Raises Questions on Ethics

Banks, regulators and law-enforcement agencies are sharing more intelligence through voluntary networks to deter money laundering and terrorism financing. As the practice spreads, so do the risks of data mishandling, observers said.

Reinsurers: Don't Watch for Hurricanes, Watch for Deals

Hurricanes don't bring the disruption they once did to catastrophe insurance and that is making returns for reinsurers less volatile but lower. This spells a wave of dealmaking in a quest to boost profitability.

Boston Fed President Backs Quarterly Rate Increases

Eric Rosengren says continuing the current pace would push rates closer to a neutral level.

Transcript: WSJ Interview With Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren discusses his view of the U.S. economic and inflation outlook, threats to global growth and the prospect for international spillovers to change the Fed's policy path.

Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up.

D.E. Shaw Partner Fights Back After Firing

Daniel Michalow, former partner at $51 billion hedge fund, claims defamation and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars.

Emerging Markets Rattle Tennessee's Retirement System

The troubles hammering developing economies are reverberating as far as Tennessee, where the state's retirement system is the biggest shareholder of a dozen exchange-traded funds that buy stocks in those markets.

Ex-Teva Chairman Accused of Pump-and-Dump Scheme

A former chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical and an investor known for benefiting from the hype around cryptocurrencies were sued by regulators over claims they masterminded a pump-and-dump scheme.