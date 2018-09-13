News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Interested in Buying HNA's Deutsche Bank Stake

China's sovereign-wealth fund and other large investors have expressed interest in potentially buying shares in Deutsche Bank AG from embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Before It Was Hacked, Equifax Had a Different Fear: Chinese Spying

The credit-reporting company went to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which came to view events as potentially a huge theft of commercial data. Then the investigation stalled.

Fidelity Doubles Down on Free Fund Strategy

Fidelity Investments is preparing to double its number of free index funds, raising the stakes in its push to lure new clients from rivals like Vanguard Group.

Senate Confirms Charles Rettig as IRS Commissioner

The Senate confirmed Charles Rettig to run the Internal Revenue Service, giving the veteran California tax lawyer one of the toughest, most thankless jobs in the federal government.

Prudential CEO to Retire in November

Prudential Financial said CEO John Strangfeld will retire at the end of November and be succeeded by Charles Lowrey, chief operating officer of the company's international businesses.

Carlyle Group to Buy Majority Stake in Sedgwick

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group is buying a majority stake in insurance firm Sedgwick, in a deal the companies value at $6.7 billion.

Why Florence Is Dangerous for Insurers

Hurricane Florence's path and makeup could be exceptionally painful for the insurance industry and the alternative capital that has changed the dynamics of catastrophe insurance in the past decade.

As CFO Departs, Citigroup Has Only Good Problems

Citigroup's departing chief financial officer gave an upbeat update on the bank's performance.

'Crypto Tourists' Flee Slumping Bitcoin

The value of cryptocurrencies has tumbled 76% after exceeding $800 billion earlier this year as the largest digital currency, bitcoin, fails to shake off its months-long decline.

Fed's Bullard Sees Trump Agenda Improving Economic Outlook

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the Trump administration's economic agenda seems to have brought fundamental improvements to the outlook.