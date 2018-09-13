Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Goldman Sachs' Next CEO Replaces Finance Chief, Names Top Deputy

David Solomon is assembling his inner circle as he prepares to take the helm at Goldman Sachs, replacing the bank's chief financial officer and installing a longtime lieutenant as his top deputy. 

 
Deutsche Bank Names New Head of Anti-Financial Crime

Deutsche Bank promoted a London-based senior risk officer to oversee financial crime-fighting responsibilities globally, replacing an executive who is leaving for Danske Bank, according to a memo to employees. 

 
Founders of Failed $6 Billion Hedge Fund Planning a Comeback

The founders of Diamondback Capital, a $6 billion hedge fund that shut down earlier this decade, are planning to launch a new fund and raise at least $500 million from clients. 

 
Public Firms Score a Win in Fight to Limit Reach of Proxy Advisers

U.S. public companies scored an early victory in a longstanding fight to curb the impact of consultants who influence shareholder votes on hot-button topics such as executive pay. 

 
No Lehman Repeat, but Great Opportunity to Lose Money Is Coming

The next bear market is likely to produce panic and hefty losses, even without another financial crisis. And it might not be too far away. 

 
Trump Hits Back at JPMorgan CEO James Dimon

President Trump criticized James Dimon as a "poor public speaker" and "nervous mess," a day after the JPMorgan Chase chief executive said he could prevail over Mr. Trump in a presidential campaign. 

 
These Investors Hope to Avoid a Direct Hit From Hurricane Florence

The weakening of Hurricane Florence means that a certain type of investor could dodge significant losses. 

 
Boston Fed Research Calls For Central Bank to Review Policy, Regularly

It is time for the Federal Reserve to formalize the process of how it determines the mechanics of monetary policy, according to a new paper co-written by Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren. 

 
Blackstone's Thomson Reuters Payday May Come at Cost to Lenders

Huge debt package for information-services joint venture works the ratchet of loosening lender protections 

 
ECB Lowers Growth Forecasts as It Confirms Stimulus Taper

The European Central Bank said it would press ahead with a carefully telegraphed plan to phase out easy money, signaling a cautious confidence in the eurozone economy despite recent signs of a slowdown.

