News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Private-Equity Firms TPG and Rockbridge Explore Sale of AXS

Private-equity firms TPG and Rockbridge Growth Equity are exploring strategic options for their stake in ticketing company AXS, including a possible sale.

Women Rarely Run the Biggest Audits at the Big Four Accounting Firms

Three of the Big Four accounting firms in the U.S. now have women in the corner office, but auditing still has a large gender gap. A forthcoming study suggests women are underrepresented among the accounting-firm partners who head the outside audits of America's biggest public companies.

Ex-Lehman Financial Chief Doesn't Look Back

Erin Montella, then known as Erin Callan, was once the public face of Lehman Brothers. Now she's leading a more balanced, low-profile life.

The Billion-Dollar Mystery Man and the Wildest Party Vegas Ever Saw

Armed with a seemingly bottomless supply of cash, Jho Low staged the ultimate Las Vegas party. Who was he? An excerpt adapted from "Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World."

Citi to Pay $12.9 Million On Trading Issue

The SEC alleges the bank's Citi Match trading platform misled users about presence of high frequency traders

San Francisco Fed Picks Mary Daly as President

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said Mary Daly, its research director, will become its new president on Oct. 1, succeeding John Williams.

Yellen Recommends Fed Formalize 'Lower-for-Longer' Guidance

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said central-bank officials should formally adopt a policy they employed earlier this decade that commits to holding interest rates lower for longer than they otherwise would when their short-term benchmark rate is near zero.

Deutsche Bank Renews Investment Bank Chief's Contract

Deutsche Bank renewed the contract of the head of its investment bank, Garth Ritchie, during a supervisory-board meeting Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Anbang Sells Securities Unit in First Big Asset Sale to Raise Cash

Anbang Insurance Group, the once-highflying insurer seized by the Chinese government, has sold off a securities unit to two state-backed firms in the first big asset sale to raise cash for the troubled company.

BOE's Carney: Britain Could Lose 10% of Jobs to Automation

Around 10% of British jobs could be lost to automation, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said Friday, highlighting the potential short-term costs of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.