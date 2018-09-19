News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Tencent Investment Executive Jonathan Lai Leaves to Join Coatue

Jonathan Lai, who led many of Tencent Holdings' investments into digital entertainment startups, has left the China-based company.

SEC Commissioner Calls for Regulators to Bolster Market Oversight

In a speech, Robert Jackson, a Democratic commissioner at the SEC, alleges that the regulator has "stood on the sidelines" as the NYSE, Nasdaq and other operators have boosted profits while raising investors' costs.

Mastercard, Visa Agree to Settle Merchant Antitrust Suit

Mastercard, Visa and other financial institutions have agreed to settle a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments for a proposed $6.2 billion.

New York Fed Turns Profit on Crisis-Bailout Facility

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it made $2.5 billion for U.S. taxpayers after selling off the remaining holdings of the crisis-era Maiden Lane LLC, which it used to help rescue Bear Stearns in 2008.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Vulnerable to Manipulation, Report Finds

A number of cryptocurrency exchanges lack basic consumer protections and are vulnerable to exploitation by market manipulators, the New York Attorney General's office said in a report Tuesday.

Futures Regulator Fines NEX Group Subsidiary $50 Million

Intercapital Capital Markets agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims that its brokers helped manipulate a financial benchmark used to calculate a range of interest-rate products.

Bank at Center of Money-Laundering Probe Knew of Russian Blacklist Clients

Danske Bank officials knew earlier than previously indicated about problems at its tiny Estonian branch.

Buyback 'Blackout' to Test Stock Market

A steady stream of robust earnings and economic data has virtually zapped volatility from U.S. stocks, but a coming freeze on share buybacks could challenge the market.

Marsh & McLennan Aims for Growth With Acquisition of U.K. Insurer

Marsh & McLennan has agreed to a $5.66 billion deal to buy U.K.-based Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, forming a global insurance broker with $17 billion in annual revenue.

Many Investors Expect Global Growth to Slow

Investors are more bearish on the economic growth that has powered global markets than at any time since the height of the sovereign-debt crisis, a survey finds.