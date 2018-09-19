News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App

Goldman Sachs is nearing a deal to spin off its three-year-old app that sells complex investment products, the bank's latest bid to profit from its internal technology.

Bank CEO Resigns After Money-Laundering Probe Expands

The scope of an already massive Russia-linked money laundering case swelled when Denmark's largest bank said more than $230 billion in transactions flowed through its tiny Estonian branch, and its CEO resigned.

Universal Life Insurance, a 1980s Sensation, Has Backfired

A long decline in interest rates caused premiums to soar when they were supposed to stay level, trapping retirees and forcing many to drop coverage. 'These life policies were quicksand,' says one 85-year-old customer.

Deutsche Bank Senior Banker Advised Bosses to Consider Breakup

A former senior investment banker at Deutsche Bank recommended earlier this year that the troubled German lender consider breaking itself up to address its persistent competitive weaknesses.

Prudential Names New Finance Chief

Prudential Financial named new executives, including a new chief financial officer, about a week after announcing its chief executive would step down.

Worldpay Co-CEO Philip Jansen to Leave at End of Year

The payments technology firm said co-CEO Philip Jansen is leaving the company Dec. 31. His fellow co-CEO, Charles Drucker, will then become the lone CEO of Worldpay.

China's Hillhouse Capital Raises $10.6 Billion for a New Fund

Hillhouse Capital Group, a Chinese investment firm that has backed prominent internet and consumer companies including Tencent and Uber, said it has closed a new $10.6 billion fund, the largest-ever capital raise by a private-equity firm in Asia.

Hedge Funds' Pain at NXP Can Be Others' Gain

There is something wrong at NXP and it is not the company's business but its shareholders. Long-term investors could profit from this anomaly.

Five Things to Know About Mary Daly

Mary Daly, director of research at the San Francisco Fed, will become the bank's president Oct. 1 and will have a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee.

'Safety' Stocks Drive September Market Rally

High-dividend "safety" stocks are leading U.S. stock indexes' latest assault on record highs, the most recent sign of how a nine-year-long market rally is reshaping longstanding investor behaviors.