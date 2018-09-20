Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/20/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Bank of America Corporate, Investment Banking Chief to Depart

Bank of America corporate and investment banking head Christian Meissner is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
House Oversight Chief Seeks Copy of Investigation of FEMA Head

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) on Wednesday requested a copy of an internal investigation of President Trump's top emergency management official, who is facing possible criminal charges over allegations of abusing government resources. 

 
Trump to Nominate Former Fed Economist Nellie Liang for Board Seat

President Trump will nominate Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist who created its first office of financial stability, to the central bank's board of governors. 

 
Bank of America to Pay $30 Million in Benchmark-Manipulation Settlement

Bank of America will pay $30 million as part of a settlement with the CFTC related to charges it tried to manipulate a benchmark for interest-rate products. 

 
Biggest U.S. Public Pension Looks to China for New Investment Chief

An official with China's foreign-exchange regulator is the lead candidate to become next investment chief of the largest U.S. public pension fund. 

 
Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App

Goldman Sachs is nearing a deal to spin off its three-year-old app that sells complex investment products, the bank's latest bid to profit from its internal technology. 

 
Bank CEO Resigns After Money-Laundering Probe Expands

The scope of an already massive Russia-linked money laundering case swelled when Denmark's largest bank said more than $230 billion in transactions flowed through its tiny Estonian branch, and its CEO resigned. 

 
Universal Life Insurance, a 1980s Sensation, Has Backfired

A long decline in interest rates caused premiums to soar when they were supposed to stay level, trapping retirees and forcing many to drop coverage. "These life policies were quicksand," says one 85-year-old customer. 

 
Deutsche Bank Senior Banker Advised Bosses to Consider Breakup

A former senior investment banker at Deutsche Bank recommended earlier this year that the troubled German lender consider breaking itself up to address its persistent competitive weaknesses. 

 
Prudential Names New Finance Chief

Prudential Financial named new executives, including a new chief financial officer, about a week after announcing its chief executive would step down.

