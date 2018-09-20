Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
New Fund Firm to Cut Pay for Managers Who Don't Beat the Market

Former AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus has launched a new fund firm that aims to better compete against index portfolios by basing a big chunk of employees' pay on investment performance. 

 
How Japanese Markets Transformed in the Abe Era

Shinzo Abe is on course to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Since the end of 2012, when Mr. Abe was elected and began an economic program often dubbed "Abenomics," the country's markets have already undergone a quiet revolution. 

 
Money-Management Fraud Yields Life Sentence in China

A Chinese court jailed for life the founder of a money-management firm whose collapse sparked a reassessment of consumer lending that still reverberates through the nation's financial system. 

 
Another Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked, About $60 Million Swiped

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator said about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were stolen from its platform, the latest heist highlighting the vulnerability of such exchanges. 

 
Bank of America Corporate, Investment Banking Chief to Depart

Bank of America corporate and investment banking head Christian Meissner is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
House Oversight Chief Seeks Copy of Investigation of FEMA Head

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) on Wednesday requested a copy of an internal investigation of President Trump's top emergency management official, who is facing possible criminal charges over allegations of abusing government resources. 

 
Trump to Nominate Former Fed Economist Nellie Liang for Board Seat

President Trump will nominate Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist who created its first office of financial stability, to the central bank's board of governors. 

 
Bank of America to Pay $30 Million in Benchmark-Manipulation Settlement

Bank of America will pay $30 million as part of a settlement with the CFTC related to charges it tried to manipulate a benchmark for interest-rate products. 

 
Tech Bureau Corp Reports Theft of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

Osaka-based cryptocurrency exchange operator Tech Bureau Corp said Thursday about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had been stolen through unauthorized access. 

 
Biggest U.S. Public Pension Looks to China for New Investment Chief

An official with China's foreign-exchange regulator is the lead candidate to become next investment chief of the largest U.S. public pension fund.

