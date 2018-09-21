Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Wells Fargo to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years

Wells Fargo plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years. 

 
Goldman's Top Stock-Trading Executive to Depart

Goldman Sachs's stock-trading chief is leaving the firm, the first senior departure as incoming Chief Executive David Solomon sets priorities and puts his own team in place. 

 
Abandoned IT Integration Linked to Danske Bank Failures

The billions that flowed through the Estonian branch of Denmark's largest bank may have slipped past risk analysts in part because the lender in 2008 dropped plans to integrate the branch into its group-level information technology platforms. 

 
SEC Says Don't Judge Its Enforcement Solely on Volume

The Securities and Exchange Commission is still policing wrongdoers, even if the volume of its enforcement actions and dollar amount of fines drop this year, the co-director of enforcement says. 

 
Fund Firm to Cut Pay for Managers Who Trail Market

Former AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus has launched a new fund firm that aims to better compete against index portfolios by basing a big chunk of employees' pay on investment performance. 

 
Another Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator said about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were stolen from its platform, the latest heist highlighting the vulnerability of such exchanges. 

 
Money-Management Fraud Yields Life Sentence in China

A Chinese court jailed for life the founder of a money-management firm whose collapse sparked a reassessment of consumer lending that still reverberates through the nation's financial system. 

 
Japan's Markets Have Been Transformed by the Abenomics Wave

Shinzo Abe is on course to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Since he was elected and began the economic program dubbed "Abenomics," the country's markets have undergone a quiet revolution. 

 
A Bumper Year for Chinese IPOs Feels Like Anything But

Chinese flotations are set for record years in both Hong Kong and New York. But realism has replaced euphoria as the dominant market mood. 

 
Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49aASHURST LLP : Port Moresby offering looks to the future
PU
06:45aOil prices mixed as Trump calls on OPEC to lower prices
RE
06:44aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Zweigle’s Inc. Recalls Olive Loaf Pork Products due to Sodium Nitrite Levels in Excess of Regulatory Limit
PU
06:41aOil prices mixed as Trump calls on OPEC to lower prices
RE
06:30aDollar struggles near 2-1/2-month lows, yen slips as risk aversion ebbs
RE
06:16aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target still out of reach
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:48aAsian stocks extend recovery as trade worries take back seat
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4WAL-MART STORES : WALMART WARNS TRUMP TARIFFS MAY FORCE PRICE HIKES: letter
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.