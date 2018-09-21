News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wells Fargo to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years

Wells Fargo plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years.

Goldman's Top Stock-Trading Executive to Depart

Goldman Sachs's stock-trading chief is leaving the firm, the first senior departure as incoming Chief Executive David Solomon sets priorities and puts his own team in place.

Abandoned IT Integration Linked to Danske Bank Failures

The billions that flowed through the Estonian branch of Denmark's largest bank may have slipped past risk analysts in part because the lender in 2008 dropped plans to integrate the branch into its group-level information technology platforms.

SEC Says Don't Judge Its Enforcement Solely on Volume

The Securities and Exchange Commission is still policing wrongdoers, even if the volume of its enforcement actions and dollar amount of fines drop this year, the co-director of enforcement says.

Fund Firm to Cut Pay for Managers Who Trail Market

Former AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus has launched a new fund firm that aims to better compete against index portfolios by basing a big chunk of employees' pay on investment performance.

Another Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator said about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were stolen from its platform, the latest heist highlighting the vulnerability of such exchanges.

Money-Management Fraud Yields Life Sentence in China

A Chinese court jailed for life the founder of a money-management firm whose collapse sparked a reassessment of consumer lending that still reverberates through the nation's financial system.

Japan's Markets Have Been Transformed by the Abenomics Wave

Shinzo Abe is on course to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Since he was elected and began the economic program dubbed "Abenomics," the country's markets have undergone a quiet revolution.

A Bumper Year for Chinese IPOs Feels Like Anything But

Chinese flotations are set for record years in both Hong Kong and New York. But realism has replaced euphoria as the dominant market mood.

Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product.