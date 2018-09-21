Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/21/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
U.K. Probes Danske Bank Money- Laundering Case

The U.K. National Crime Agency said it is probing British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investigators begin to focus on where some of the $230 billion that washed through a tiny Estonian bank branch ended up. 

 
Triumph of the Market Pessimists

A 'Black Swan' fund that has managed to make money in the great bull market is taking advantage of what it sees as overvaluation and investors' complacency to reap a far bigger bonanza 

 
Wells Fargo to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years

Wells Fargo plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years. 

 
There Have Never Been So Many Bonds That Are Almost Junk

CFOs have been borrowing as much as they can get away with without being classed as junk. That means a bigger slice of bonds face a downgrade from investment grades. 

 
Abandoned IT Integration Linked to Danske Bank Failures

The billions that flowed through the Estonian branch of Denmark's largest bank may have slipped past risk analysts in part because the lender in 2008 dropped plans to integrate the branch into its group-level information technology platforms. 

 
Goldman's Top Stock-Trading Executive to Depart

Goldman Sachs's stock-trading chief is leaving the firm, the first senior departure as incoming Chief Executive David Solomon sets priorities and puts his own team in place. 

 
Fund Firm to Cut Pay for Managers Who Trail Market

Former AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus has launched a new fund firm that aims to better compete against index portfolios by basing a big chunk of employees' pay on investment performance. 

 
Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product. 

 
Another Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked

A Japanese cryptocurrency exchange operator said about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were stolen from its platform, the latest heist highlighting the vulnerability of such exchanges. 

 
SEC Says Don't Judge Its Enforcement Solely on Volume

The Securities and Exchange Commission is still policing wrongdoers, even if the volume of its enforcement actions and dollar amount of fines drop this year, the co-director of enforcement says.

