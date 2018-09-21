Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
U.K. Probes Danske Bank Money- Laundering Case

The U.K. National Crime Agency said it is probing British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investigators begin to focus on where some of the $230 billion that washed through a tiny Estonian bank branch ended up. 

 
Triumph of the Market Pessimists

A 'Black Swan' fund that has managed to make money in the great bull market is taking advantage of what it sees as overvaluation and investors' complacency to reap a far bigger bonanza 

 
TD Ameritrade Stock-Trading Suit Allowed to Proceed

Plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit allege the discount brokerage prioritized its profits over their best interest on stock transactions. 

 
Do You Know Cobol? If So, There Might Be a Job for You.

With a generation of old coders leaving, companies are scrambling to find those who know the decades-old program. 

 
Wells Fargo to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years

Wells Fargo plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years. 

 
There Have Never Been So Many Bonds That Are Almost Junk

CFOs have been borrowing as much as they can get away with without being classed as junk. That means a bigger slice of bonds face a downgrade from investment grades. 

 
Abandoned IT Integration Linked to Danske Bank Failures

The billions that flowed through the Estonian branch of Denmark's largest bank may have slipped past risk analysts in part because the lender in 2008 dropped plans to integrate the branch into its group-level information technology platforms. 

 
Goldman's Top Stock-Trading Executive to Depart

Goldman Sachs's stock-trading chief is leaving the firm, the first senior departure as incoming Chief Executive David Solomon sets priorities and puts his own team in place. 

 
Fund Firm to Cut Pay for Managers Who Trail Market

Former AllianceBernstein CEO Peter Kraus has launched a new fund firm that aims to better compete against index portfolios by basing a big chunk of employees' pay on investment performance. 

 
Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pWhite House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
10:26pFactbox - U.S. companies react on impact of Trump trade tariffs
RE
10:24pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Steady As Focus Shifts To Fed Gathering
DJ
10:19pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 6757, Family Savings Act of 2018
PU
10:19pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 6760, Protecting Family and Small Business Tax Cuts Act of 2018
PU
10:19pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Minister Ng concludes productive visit to China
PU
10:19pNATURAL RESOURCES CANADA : Remarks by Minister Sohi at the Panel on Gender Equality in the Energy Sector at the G7 Energy Minister’s Meeting
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:12pTSX rises 0.06 percent
RE
10:04pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Saddened by Deadly Ferry Disaster in United Republic of Tanzania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
5NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.