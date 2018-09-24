Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/24/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Sky Takeover Proves a Dream Trade for Hedge Funds

The bidding war for broadcaster Sky had already provided hedge funds with one of their best trades of the year. This weekend's dramatic auction made it even better. 

 
Bond Yields Climb as Investors Embrace Risk, Cautiously

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has climbed back to near a seven-year high, a sign of increased optimism that trade disputes and problems in emerging markets won't derail the global economy. 

 
Bad Calls Hurt Junk Borrowers In a Once-Hot Emerging Market

Indonesian companies are struggling with a weak currency and poorly hedged dollar debts-hurting investors in Southeast Asia's largest economy, which was until recently a hot destination for emerging markets specialists. 

 
While Trump Grumbles About Fed, His Picks Exude Pragmatism

President Trump's pique over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases this summer stoked fears about a looming blowup between the White House and the central bank. But his nominees to the Fed's board show his administration isn't spoiling for a fight. 

 
Invesco in Talks to Purchase OppenheimerFunds

Invesco is closing in on a deal to buy rival money manager OppenheimerFunds for more than $5 billion. 

 
U.K. Probes Danske Bank Money- Laundering Case

The U.K. National Crime Agency said it is probing British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investigators begin to focus on where some of the $230 billion that washed through a tiny Estonian bank branch ended up. 

 
Triumph of the Market Pessimists

A 'Black Swan' fund that has managed to make money in the great bull market is taking advantage of what it sees as overvaluation and investors' complacency to reap a far bigger bonanza 

 
TD Ameritrade Stock-Trading Suit Allowed to Proceed

Plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit allege the discount brokerage prioritized its profits over their best interest on stock transactions. 

 
Finance Chiefs See Talent Development Among Top Concerns

Finance leaders consider the cultivation of talent a leading priority that is crucial to the success of any company, according to a new survey and comments executives made during a panel discussion in New York. 

 
Do You Know Cobol? If So, There Might Be a Job for You.

With a generation of old coders leaving, companies are scrambling to find those who know the decades-old program.

06:21aU.S., China impose fresh tariffs with no trade talks in sight
RE
06:19aSingapore competition watchdog fines Grab, Uber $9.5 million over merger
RE
06:16aJapan's PM says talks with Trump on trade were constructive ahead of meetings this week
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:14a&LRM;24&LRM; &LRM;SEPTEMBER&LRM; &LRM;2018 FINANCING THE 2030 AGENDA : What is it and why is it important?
PU
06:12aCHINA TO ISSUE WHITE PAPER ON U.S. TRADE FRICTIONS : Xinhua
RE
05:59aAsian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
05:32aAsian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
05:24aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Breaking ground on Western Sydney Airport
PU
05:19aUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : recognizes ten business leaders for championing the Sustainable Development Goals
PU
