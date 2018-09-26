News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banco Santander Names UBS Investment Bank Head as Next CEO

Banco Santander SA named UBS Group AG's Andrea Orcel as its new CEO, propelling one of Europe's highest-profile investment bankers to the helm of a global banking giant.

Former Bankrate CFO Sentenced to 10 Years for Accounting Fraud

The former chief financial officer of Bankrate, the financial services and marketing company, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for securities and accounting fraud.

Antitrust Chief Vows to Cut Merger Review Time

The Justice Department's antitrust chief is pledging to significantly cut the length of time it takes to review proposed mergers, amid complaints from companies that the regulatory clearance process has become painfully slow.

Bankers vs. Activists: Battle Lines Form Over Low-Income Lending Rules

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and OCC head Joseph Otting want to overhaul the Community Reinvestment Act, in part based on their experiences running OneWest Bank. Mr. Otting has said the plan would rationalize the process and make it harder to derail mergers, while groups worry the changes could hurt lower-income borrowers.

SEC Moves to Kill Metric That Signaled Price Mismatch in Pot Fund

Wall Street's top regulator may soon get rid of a controversial metric for exchange-traded funds that just last week warned investors that a popular marijuana fund was trading at inflated prices.

SoftBank Leads $1 Billion Investment in Indian Hotel-Booking Startup

SoftBank Group is doubling down on one of its biggest bets in India by leading a $1 billion investment in hotel-booking startup OYO.

Health-Care Stocks Lead This Leg of Rally, After Tech Giants' Stumbles

Health-care stocks are helping push major U.S. indexes to new highs as money managers have embraced the sector after technology stocks stumbled in September.

Shoppers Love Rewards Credit Cards. Retailers Hate Them.

Consumers have become addicted to credit cards with generous rewards programs. Retail merchants are pushing for the right to reject such credit cards, which they complain are cutting into their profits.

Ex-Analyst in Insider-Trading Case Faced Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Harvard

Ex-Goldman Sachs analyst Damilare Sonoiki, who pleaded guilty last week to an insider-trading scheme, was accused by several women of sexual misconduct just before he was scheduled to graduate from Harvard in 2013. He denied the allegations.

Commodities Giant Louis Dreyfus Revamps Its Leadership-Again

Louis Dreyfus said it has appointed a new chief executive and chief financial officer, marking a return of change at the top for one of the world's largest commodities traders.