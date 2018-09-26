Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Banco Santander Names UBS Investment Bank Head as Next CEO

Banco Santander SA named UBS Group AG's Andrea Orcel as its new CEO, propelling one of Europe's highest-profile investment bankers to the helm of a global banking giant. 

 
Former Bankrate CFO Sentenced to 10 Years for Accounting Fraud

The former chief financial officer of Bankrate, the financial services and marketing company, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for securities and accounting fraud. 

 
Antitrust Chief Vows to Cut Merger Review Time

The Justice Department's antitrust chief is pledging to significantly cut the length of time it takes to review proposed mergers, amid complaints from companies that the regulatory clearance process has become painfully slow. 

 
Bankers vs. Activists: Battle Lines Form Over Low-Income Lending Rules

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and OCC head Joseph Otting want to overhaul the Community Reinvestment Act, in part based on their experiences running OneWest Bank. Mr. Otting has said the plan would rationalize the process and make it harder to derail mergers, while groups worry the changes could hurt lower-income borrowers. 

 
SEC Moves to Kill Metric That Signaled Price Mismatch in Pot Fund

Wall Street's top regulator may soon get rid of a controversial metric for exchange-traded funds that just last week warned investors that a popular marijuana fund was trading at inflated prices. 

 
SoftBank Leads $1 Billion Investment in Indian Hotel-Booking Startup

SoftBank Group is doubling down on one of its biggest bets in India by leading a $1 billion investment in hotel-booking startup OYO. 

 
Health-Care Stocks Lead This Leg of Rally, After Tech Giants' Stumbles

Health-care stocks are helping push major U.S. indexes to new highs as money managers have embraced the sector after technology stocks stumbled in September. 

 
Shoppers Love Rewards Credit Cards. Retailers Hate Them.

Consumers have become addicted to credit cards with generous rewards programs. Retail merchants are pushing for the right to reject such credit cards, which they complain are cutting into their profits. 

 
Ex-Analyst in Insider-Trading Case Faced Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Harvard

Ex-Goldman Sachs analyst Damilare Sonoiki, who pleaded guilty last week to an insider-trading scheme, was accused by several women of sexual misconduct just before he was scheduled to graduate from Harvard in 2013. He denied the allegations. 

 
Commodities Giant Louis Dreyfus Revamps Its Leadership-Again

Louis Dreyfus said it has appointed a new chief executive and chief financial officer, marking a return of change at the top for one of the world's largest commodities traders.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aFed likely to raise rates, possibly end 'accommodative' policy era
RE
07:26aAsian shares advance as Chinese stocks extend recovery
RE
07:25aChina to further boost $3.8 trillion digital economy, create more jobs
RE
07:19aU.S.-China trade war dims Asia's 2019 growth outlook - ADB
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aBANGLADESH : Rising Temperature Affects Living Standards of 134 Million People
PU
07:10aIn a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
RE
06:46aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Mongolia's Economic Recovery Continues on Strong Growth — ADB
PU
06:46aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Viet Nam's Growth Remains Robust Amid External, Domestic Challenges — ADB
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
2U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
3TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
4NETCARE LIMITED : NETCARE : BMI Healthcare close to £2 billion restructuring deal - source
5ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.