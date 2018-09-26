Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Fed Raises Interest Rates, Signals One More Increase This Year

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by another quarter-percentage point-and officials signaled they want to continue lifting them through the next year to keep a strong economy on an even keel. 

 
Bank Suit Could Complicate the Fed's Rate Policy

TNB contends it has been blocked in its effort to open a Fed account that would let it earn interest. 

 
Calpers CEO Faces Questions Amid a Slew of Challenges

The CEO of America's largest public pension fund is dealing with a chronic shortfall and questions about her management team and educational credentials. 

 
BBVA's González to Retire

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will replace longtime executive chairman Francisco González with CEO Carlos Torres at the end of the year, a succession heralding the end of the career of one of Spain's highest-profile bankers. 

 
As Fed Raises Rates, Consumers Have Yet to Feel the Sting

U.S. consumer borrowing costs have drifted higher in recent months ahead of the Federal Reserve's likely decision Wednesday to raise short-term interest rates, though the increases have generally been modest. 

 
SEC Tech Chief Heads to Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Pamela Dyson, who has served as the financial regulator's CIO for the past three years, oversaw cloud and cybersecurity efforts, the agency said. 

 
ECB Projects U.S. Could Be Biggest Casualty of a Global Trade Conflict

The U.S. economy could shrink about 2% in the first year of a trade war with the rest of the world, while China and other economies could gain, according to new research published by the European Central Bank. 

 
Zurich in Talks to Buy Indonesian Insurer

Zurich Insurance is in exclusive talks to buy control of one of Indonesia's largest insurers, people with knowledge of the talks said. 

 
Santander Names UBS Investment Bank Head as Next CEO

Banco Santander named UBS's Andrea Orcel as its new CEO, propelling one of Europe's highest-profile investment bankers to the helm of a global banking giant. 

 
Former Bankrate CFO Sentenced to 10 Years for Accounting Fraud

The former chief financial officer of Bankrate, the financial services and marketing company, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for securities and accounting fraud.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pTelecoms up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
05:07pTech Down Amid Mixed Growth Signals From Fed -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pWall Street rally fizzles, U.S. dollar rises, after Fed rate hike
RE
05:02pWall Street rally fizzles, U.S. dollar rises, after Fed rate hike
RE
05:02pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Fall As Fed Signals It Remains On 'autopilot'
DJ
05:01pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields After Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:00pTrump says Japan's Abe agrees to start talks on free trade deal
RE
04:58pFed raises rates, sees at least three more years of economic growth
RE
04:58pConsumer Cos up After Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:56pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON FINANCI : Ensuring the Effective and Successful Implementation of Economic Sanctions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

