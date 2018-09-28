News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Goldman Sachs Enters U.K. Savings Market, Continuing Consumer Push

Goldman Sachs entered Britain's $900 billion cash savings account market with the U.K. launch of Marcus, as it pushes into consumer banking and attempts to present a friendlier image.

Brokers Notch Wins in Fight Over NYSE, Nasdaq Data Practices

Banks and brokerages are starting to win more battles with big stock-market operators over the cost of data, threatening a lucrative revenue stream for the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Danske Bank Tipster Seeks Protection

Attorneys representing the man who blew the whistle on money laundering at Danske Bank sent a letter to authorities in Estonia and Denmark seeking immediate action to protect the tipster from retaliation.

Crypto Meets Wall Street as Bitcoin Mining Giant Files for IPO

Bitmain, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining company, is planning to pursue an initial public offering in Hong Kong, one of the first major instances where the traditional capital markets and the newer cryptocurrency world will collide.

KKR to Sell Majority Stake in European Telecom Firm

U.S. private-equity firm KKR has agreed to sell a majority stake in its European telecom operator United Group to U.K.-based rival BC Partners in a deal that would value the company at about $3 billion, including debt.

China Renaissance, Deal Maker for Top Tech IPOs, Tumbles in Debut

An underwriter of high-profile Chinese technology offerings such as Pinduoduo and China Literature saw its own stock plunge on its first day of trading in Hong Kong.

BOE Likely to Raise Rates Further if Growth Continues, Official Says

The Bank of England will likely raise its key interest rate again over coming years if the U.K. economy continues to grow at around its current pace, Chief Economist Andy Haldane said.

Papua New Guinea Breaks Bond-Market Jinx

Papua New Guinea kicked off its first U.S. dollar bond sale-its fourth attempt since 1999 to sell hard-currency debt, and a test of investor appetite toward the world's riskier borrowers.

Energy-Company Bonds Surge on Rising Oil Prices

Debt from the energy companies that triggered a junk-bond rout three years ago is surging back on a rally in oil and natural gas prices.

SoftBank Invests $400 Million in Home-Selling Startup

SoftBank Group is raising its bet on the real-estate sector, as the Japanese conglomerate's tech-focused Vision Fund has invested $400 million in online homebuying marketplace Opendoor Labs.