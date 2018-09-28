Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/28/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Investors Stay Cautious on Bank Stocks

Bank stocks are suffering their worst week in six months, the latest sign that investors remain cautious on the financial sector even as the U.S. economy grows at the fastest pace in years. 

 
Emerging Markets Face Expensive Oil, Weak Currencies

Emerging markets' currencies have been hit by a mix of global trade tensions, a strong dollar and rising U.S. interest rates, and are facing another threat: $80 oil. 

 
Chinese Startup Woos SoftBank at $75 Billion Valuation

Global investors including SoftBank and KKR plan to invest in the latest fundraising by Bytedance, the owner of China's most popular news-aggregation app, looking to raise around $3 billion at a valuation of about $75 billion. 

 
Blockbuster Deals, Stock Market Records Are Signs of a Top

We are not trying to call a market top, but there are enough bells ringing that investors should worry that one of them might be the bell that gets rung at the top. 

 
Australia's Banks Pursued Profits Over Integrity, Probe Finds

An investigation into allegations of financial-industry misdeeds blames greed for a failure by Australia's banks, insurers and pension funds to protect consumers. 

 
Danske Bank Tipster Seeks Protection

Attorneys representing the man who blew the whistle on money laundering at Danske Bank sent a letter to authorities in Estonia and Denmark seeking immediate action to protect the tipster from retaliation. 

 
China Skips Open-Market Operations for 3rd-Straight Day

China's central bank skipped its open-market operations for a third straight day on Friday, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase. 

 
Crypto Meets Wall Street as Bitcoin Mining Giant Files for IPO

Bitmain, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining company, is planning to pursue an initial public offering in Hong Kong, one of the first major instances where the traditional capital markets and the newer cryptocurrency world will collide. 

 
Investors Gain Billions From Chinese Tech IPO

Some investors are enjoying big gains from a bet on online-services platform Meituan Dianping, showing there are still outsize returns to be made in China's internet boom. 

 
Goldman Sachs Enters U.K. Savings Market, Continuing Consumer Push

Goldman Sachs entered Britain's $900 billion cash savings account market with the U.K. launch of Marcus, as it pushes into consumer banking and attempts to present a friendlier image.

