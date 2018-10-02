Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/02/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Longtime RenaissanceRe Shareholder to Urge a Sale

A longtime shareholder plans to publicly press RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., one of the last remaining stand-alone reinsurers, to sell itself amid a flurry of reinsurance deals. 

 
Powell's Effort to Blur 'Neutral' Gains a Prominent Supporter

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to downplay the ability to precisely estimate an important interest-rate concept gained a key aficionado last week: New York Fed President John Williams. 

 
Fed Rethinks How to Define a Big Bank

The Federal Reserve could broaden the number of banks receiving regulatory relief from Trump-appointed officials under an initiative that changes how it defines a big bank. 

 
Fed Looks to Pare Language Describing Future of Rates Policy

The central bank has sharply pruned such language this year, as the economy has strengthened and the rate path has grown more uncertain. 

 
Wells Fargo Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart

One of Wells Fargo's top retail-bank executives, Lisa Stevens, is leaving the bank. She was a top lieutenant to the former Wells Fargo retail-bank chief, who exited amid a sales-practices scandal. 

 
Reserve Bank of Australia Holds Fire on Rates

Australia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a board meeting Tuesday, offering no hints of a change in policy stance in the near-term. 

 
Canada's Investment Banks Are Big Winners in Marijuana Boom

The investor frenzy around cannabis companies has been a boon for a cadre of small Canadian financial firms that jumped into the sector early. 

 
U.K.'s Tesco Bank Fined $21.4 Million Over Cyberbreach

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a $21.4 million penalty to Tesco Bank for failing to protect clients from a cyberattack in November 2016. 

 
BNY Mellon Names Chief Technology Officer

Bank of New York Mellon said it named Sabet Elias to the newly-created post of chief technology officer. 

 
Indonesian Bank Seeks Up to $ 1 Billion from Stake Sale in Life Insurance Unit

State-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans to sell a stake in its life insurance business to foreign insurers for up to $1 billion, people with knowledge of the deal said.

