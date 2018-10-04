News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Chair Powell Sees 'Remarkably Positive Set of Economic Circumstances'

The U.S. is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, suggesting the economy will stay on course as the Fed continues to gradually raise interest rates.

U.S. to Allow Small Banks to Pool Anti-Money-Laundering Resources

Community banks and credit unions can share certain resources for anti-money-laundering compliance purposes, helping them keep down costs.

Federal Reserve Floats Proposal to Modernize Its Payments System

The Fed is seeking to update its payment system, a move that could speed financial transactions in real time and better align banking infrastructure with emerging payment technologies.

Hedge Fund Highfields to Return Client Money

Boston hedge fund Highfields Capital Management is returning billions in client money and converting into a family office, one of the largest closings for a hedge fund in recent history.

Court Upholds U.K.'s First Unexplained Wealth Order

The High Court of Justice in London dismissed a challenge to an order urging the wife of a former banker accused of fraud in a foreign country to disclose how she could afford GBP22 million ($28.5 million) in U.K. real estate.

Greek Bank Stocks Tumble Amid Concerns Over Capital, Bad Loans

Greek bank stocks are coming under heavy pressure amid fears that the banks can't digest their mountain of bad loans and might need fresh capital.

The $500 Million Central Bank Heist-and How It Was Foiled

Officials in Angola have charged four men in connection with an alleged plot to siphon off a big chunk of its central-bank reserves. It would have been one of the biggest ever thefts of its kind.

Don't Be Surprised by Good News at Banks

Solid earnings coupled with low expectations and cheap valuation could ignite a bank-stock rally.

An Unusual Year for Haven Assets Continues

Gold prices rose in unison with the U.S. dollar and government bonds on Tuesday, a rare example of investors favoring safer assets across the board.

TD Ameritrade, High-Speed Traders Back New Crypto Exchange

The launch of ErisX comes as trueEX plans a bitcoin swap in the latest market embrace of digital currency.