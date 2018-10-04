News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Danske Bank Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department

The DOJ has begun a criminal investigation into Danske Bank, escalating a probe into how $233 billion from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe.

Fed Chair Powell Sees 'Remarkably Positive Set of Economic Circumstances'

The U.S. is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, suggesting the economy will stay on course as the Fed continues to gradually raise interest rates.

Blackstone to Buy Clarus as It Jumps Into Life Sciences

Blackstone Group has agreed to buy Clarus, an investment firm focused on life sciences, to serve as a platform for future acquisitions and partnerships in an area it thinks lacks access to capital.

Primary Venture Partners Brings Schlafman Aboard

Steve Schlafman went through a year-long journey considering options, including an effort to raise his own fund, before finally joining Primary Venture Partners as the New York seed firm's third partner.

U.S. to Allow Small Banks to Pool Anti-Money-Laundering Resources

Community banks and credit unions can share certain resources for anti-money-laundering compliance purposes, helping them keep down costs.

Federal Reserve Floats Proposal to Modernize Its Payments System

The Fed is seeking to update its payment system, a move that could speed financial transactions in real time and better align banking infrastructure with emerging payment technologies.

Hedge Fund Highfields to Return Client Money

Boston hedge fund Highfields Capital Management is returning billions in client money and converting into a family office, one of the largest closings for a hedge fund in recent history.

Court Upholds U.K.'s First Unexplained Wealth Order

The High Court of Justice in London dismissed a challenge to an order urging the wife of a former banker accused of fraud in a foreign country to disclose how she could afford GBP22 million ($28.5 million) in U.K. real estate.

Greek Bank Stocks Tumble Amid Concerns Over Capital, Bad Loans

Greek bank stocks are coming under heavy pressure amid fears that the banks can't digest their mountain of bad loans and might need fresh capital.

The $500 Million Central Bank Heist-and How It Was Foiled

Officials in Angola have charged four men in connection with an alleged plot to siphon off a big chunk of its central-bank reserves. It would have been one of the biggest ever thefts of its kind.