Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Fed Officials See Strong Economy Justifying Interest Rate Rises

Though the central bank has boosted rates-drawing criticism from President Trump-it sees falling unemployment, economic growth and the return of normal inflation as other factors behind the rise. 

 
U.S. Treasury Issues Advisory of Iranian Malign Financial Activity

The U.S. Treasury Department warned financial institutions Thursday about the threats Iran may pose to the global financial system, highlighting red flags that could signal suspicious activity. 

 
Fed's George Says Gradual Rate Rises Seem Appropriate

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George offered support for the central bank's rate increases and said she continues to worry inflation may heat up. 

 
Singapore's Central Bank Tightens as Growth Stays Steady

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy as widely expected and set the local dollar on a slightly steeper appreciation path as economic growth stays steady. 

 
SEC Revives Push to Finish Swaps Rules

The commission voted 4-1 to reconsider proposals that would set capital and margin requirements for security-based swaps. 

 
Tencent Music Pauses IPO

Tencent is postponing its initial public offering until at least November because of the selloff in global markets, according to people familiar with the offering. 

 
Hurricane Michael to Test Florida's Insurance Market

Much of the damage to homes from Hurricane Michael will be paid by an array of small, little-known insurers, backed up by larger reinsurance companies around the globe. 

 
Activist Pushes Japanese Insurer Dai-ichi Life to Sell Stock Portfolio to Fund Buyback

Hong Kong-based Argyle Street Management Ltd. is calling on Japan's biggest listed life insurer, Inc., to sell its large stock portfolio and buy back up to $13 billion worth of its own shares, the latest activist campaign to challenge a major Japanese company. 

 
Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

The stock selloff on Wednesday was bigger than usual, but for the "buy the dip" investors that should mean a bigger opportunity to buy. 

 
Economists Increasingly Confident of Fed Rate Hikes

Private economists have continued to raise their projections for interest rates through next year, showing greater agreement with the Federal Reserve's expectations, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest survey.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aChina September exports surge, creating record surplus with U.S. despite tariffs
RE
07:33aOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
07:33aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:32aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:31aOil jumps 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly fall
RE
07:20aChinese solar projects facing closure amid subsidy backlog - government report
RE
07:18aEmpty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears' demise
RE
07:17aCOKES, SMOKES AND CLICKS : How Oxxo corner stores are cashing in on Mexican e-commerce
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.