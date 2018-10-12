News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Officials See Strong Economy Justifying Interest Rate Rises

Though the central bank has boosted rates-drawing criticism from President Trump-it sees falling unemployment, economic growth and the return of normal inflation as other factors behind the rise.

U.S. Treasury Issues Advisory of Iranian Malign Financial Activity

The U.S. Treasury Department warned financial institutions Thursday about the threats Iran may pose to the global financial system, highlighting red flags that could signal suspicious activity.

Fed's George Says Gradual Rate Rises Seem Appropriate

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George offered support for the central bank's rate increases and said she continues to worry inflation may heat up.

Singapore's Central Bank Tightens as Growth Stays Steady

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy as widely expected and set the local dollar on a slightly steeper appreciation path as economic growth stays steady.

SEC Revives Push to Finish Swaps Rules

The commission voted 4-1 to reconsider proposals that would set capital and margin requirements for security-based swaps.

Tencent Music Pauses IPO

Tencent is postponing its initial public offering until at least November because of the selloff in global markets, according to people familiar with the offering.

Hurricane Michael to Test Florida's Insurance Market

Much of the damage to homes from Hurricane Michael will be paid by an array of small, little-known insurers, backed up by larger reinsurance companies around the globe.

Activist Pushes Japanese Insurer Dai-ichi Life to Sell Stock Portfolio to Fund Buyback

Hong Kong-based Argyle Street Management Ltd. is calling on Japan's biggest listed life insurer, Inc., to sell its large stock portfolio and buy back up to $13 billion worth of its own shares, the latest activist campaign to challenge a major Japanese company.

Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

The stock selloff on Wednesday was bigger than usual, but for the "buy the dip" investors that should mean a bigger opportunity to buy.

Economists Increasingly Confident of Fed Rate Hikes

Private economists have continued to raise their projections for interest rates through next year, showing greater agreement with the Federal Reserve's expectations, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest survey.