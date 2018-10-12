Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Wells Fargo Books 32% Profit Boost

The lending giant reported that cost cuts helped net income rise to $6 billion, as executives battled regulatory issues and a slowdown in some parts of the mortgage industry. 

 
JPMorgan Profits Rise 24% Despite Trading Dip

Banking giant JPMorgan reported that net income rose 24%, and revenue rose as well, with consumer businesses helping overcome a slight decline in trading results. 

 
Citigroup's Profit Rises, Helped by Cost Cuts

Citigroup said its third-quarter profit rose 12% from a year ago, as the company cut expenses and reduced its tax bill amid flat revenue growth. 

 
PNC Profit Up 25% on Higher Revenue

Profit climbed at PNC Financial in the third quarter as the regional bank reported stronger revenue and lower credit costs from a year ago. 

 
Behind Market Turmoil, Potentially Good News

Interest rates are far below historical definitions of normal. Optimistic analysts believe the economy could have years left to run, and that the stock market selloff will prove to be a temporary bout of indigestion. 

 
Corporate Loans Help Investors Fight the Fed

Corporate loans have outperformed almost every asset class this month as climbing interest rates hit stock and bond prices, defying analysts' warnings about rising risk in funds that buy below-investment-grade loans. 

 
Companies Betting on Pot May Be Worse Off When the Smoke Clears

Beer and liquor companies are investing in marijuana in case customers imbibe less as legalization spreads, but their cannabis push might be a lose-lose proposition. 

 
Tech's Red October Should Flash a Yellow Light

Tech investors should use caution-the high-flying sector may finally have met a bear that has some bite. 

 
Gold Glitters as Stocks Fade

After climbing amid the global stock selloff, gold prices now stand at their highest level in two months, and some analysts believe they are bound to strengthen further. 

 
Fed Officials See Strong Economy Justifying Interest Rate Rises

Though the central bank has boosted rates-drawing criticism from President Trump-it sees falling unemployment, economic growth and the return of normal inflation as other factors behind the rise.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24pU.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
06:23pTrump Says He Doesn't Want to Fire the Fed Chair. It Isn't Clear If He Could
DJ
06:18pItalian cabinet to approve 2019 budget on Monday - Di Maio
RE
06:13pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Institutes Investigation to Assess a Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada
PU
06:08pGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Veggies offer new opportunities to farmers in Tanzania
PU
06:05pTech stocks lead Wall Street's bounce after two-day slide
RE
05:59pNew communication sector's shine could soon wear off
RE
05:46pChinese retailer Icicle buys ailing French couture label Carven
RE
05:43pPEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS : Top State Stories 10/12
PU
05:38pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : Why standards are important for the Single Market
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.