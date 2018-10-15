News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Rising Rates Not a Worry for Big Banks

Third-quarter earnings from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo showed the U.S. economy is performing well as consumer credit expands.

PNC Shares Fall on Loan Growth

Profit climbed at PNC in the latest quarter, but the bank's shares fell Friday as it reported disappointing loan growth.

Regulators Consider Relieving Prudential of Federal Oversight

Regulators are preparing to vote on whether to remove Prudential Financial from federal oversight, the latest move to undo Obama-era policies that brought tighter scrutiny to large financial firms outside the banking sector.

SEC Suspends Former BDO Accountants

Three former accountants for BDO settled with the SEC Friday and will be suspended from auditing public companies over alleged improprieties in an AmTrust audit.

Sears, Lenders Nearing Deal to Keep Some Stores Open

Sears Holdings is inching closer to a deal with lenders about a bankruptcy plan that would close at least 150 stores and provide a lifeline loan to keep a small footprint of around 300 locations open.

Corporate Loans Help Investors Fight the Fed

Corporate loans have outperformed almost every asset class this month as climbing interest rates hit stock and bond prices, defying analysts' warnings.

New York Regulator Fines UAE-Based Bank $40 Million

The New York State Department of Financial Services said it fined Dubai-based Mashreqbank PSC and its only U.S. branch $40 million for violating U.S. anti-money-laundering laws.

American Banks: Higher Rates Aren't So Bad

America's banks provided a timely reminder that the world isn't ending. Strong earnings from JPMorgan and Citigroup showed investors that rising interest rates have their upsides.

Can Trump Fire the Fed Chairman? It's Complicated

The law says the president can remove central bank governors "for cause, " but is vague on whether that applies to policy disputes.

Yellen Defends Fed From Trump's 'Crazy' Comments

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen rebutted President Trump's criticism that the central bank "has gone crazy" with its interest-rate increases, defending the Fed's policy under her successor, Jerome Powell.