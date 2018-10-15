News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank of America Profit Rises 32%

Bank of America, the second largest U.S. lender by assets, reported third-quarter net income rose 32% as the bank continued to benefit from a strong economy, higher interest rates and recent federal corporate tax changes.

Upstart Exchange Looks to Profit From Wall Street Fear

MIAX will launch new options on an index for volatility traders. The SPIKES measure touts itself as a speedier competitor to Cboe's VIX.

Draghi Says Threats to Central Bank Independence Are a Big Risk

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said threats to the independence of central banks have emerged as a significant risk to the global economy.

Small Caps Become Latest Winning Trade to Collapse

Shares of small, U.S.-focused firms are suffering their worst rout in years, removing another pillar of support for the nine-year bull market as it faces heightened turmoil.

BlackRock CEO Pulls Out Of Saudi Conference

The chief executive of the world's biggest asset manager has backed out of Saudi Arabia's signature conference, the latest Western executive to withdraw as the kingdom grapples with allegations it had a hand in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Investors' Curious Comfort With Junk Bonds

As Treasury yields rise, corporate bonds are getting whipped by the storm. But there's still a danger investors aren't getting paid enough for the risks they are taking.

JPMorgan CEO Backs Out of Saudi Business Conference

James Dimon has decided not to attend Saudi Arabia's marquee business conference amid questions about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Companies With Newly Flush Pensions See Chance to Unload the Risk

Corporate pensions are at their highest funded level since the financial crisis, which could lead more companies to turn over to insurers the responsibility for paying retirees.

RBA's Harper Sees Cloud Over Consumer Outlook

Doubts persist about the resilience of Australian consumers, keeping the Reserve Bank of Australia on the sidelines for now, says Ian Harper a member of the central bank's interest-rate setting board.

Bank of America Is Missing Out on Wall Street's Boom

Bank of America's purchase of Merrill Lynch was supposed to make it a top-flight global investment bank. A decade later, it is struggling to make good on that promise.