News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/16/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Bank of America Profit Rises 32%

Bank of America, the second largest U.S. lender by assets, reported third-quarter net income rose 32% as the bank continued to benefit from a strong economy, higher interest rates and recent federal corporate tax changes. 

 
Fidelity Says It Will Trade Bitcoin for Hedge Funds

Fidelity Investments said it will store and trade digital currencies for hedge funds and other professional investors, becoming one of the first Wall Street giants to step into this volatile corner of the financial world. 

 
U.S. Tax Changes Hit Global Investment Flows

Global business investment flows fell sharply in the first six months of the year, as U.S. companies repatriated profits in response to changes in the country's tax law, the United Nations said. 

 
Upstart Exchange Looks to Profit From Wall Street Fear

MIAX will launch new options on an index for volatility traders. The SPIKES measure touts itself as a speedier competitor to Cboe's VIX. 

 
Small Caps Become Latest Winning Trade to Collapse

Shares of small, U.S.-focused firms are suffering their worst rout in years, removing another pillar of support for the nine-year bull market as it faces heightened turmoil. 

 
Draghi Says Threats to Central Bank Independence Are a Big Risk

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said threats to the independence of central banks have emerged as a significant risk to the global economy. 

 
BlackRock CEO Pulls Out Of Saudi Conference

The chief executive of the world's biggest asset manager has backed out of Saudi Arabia's signature conference, the latest Western executive to withdraw as the kingdom grapples with allegations it had a hand in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

 
Canadian Firms Optimistic Even Before New Trade Deal: Survey

Businesses in Canada remained optimistic about their near-term prospects during the weeks before a new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico was announced, a Bank of Canada survey found. 

 
Investors' Curious Comfort With Junk Bonds

As Treasury yields rise, corporate bonds are getting whipped by the storm. But there's still a danger investors aren't getting paid enough for the risks they are taking. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Backs Out of Saudi Business Conference

James Dimon has decided not to attend Saudi Arabia's marquee business conference amid questions about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

