News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/16/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
BlackRock Reports $3.11 Billion in Net Outflows

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, posted a stronger profit in third quarter but reported over $3 billion in net outflows. 

 
Goldman Sachs Rides Deals to Improved Results

Goldman Sachs said profit rose to $2.5 billion in Lloyd Blankfein's last quarter as chief executive as the Wall Street firm benefited from a strong deal-making environment but turned in mixed trading results. 

 
Banks That Gave Mozambique Covert Loans Propose Restructuring

Banks that arranged billions of dollars of loans to government companies in Mozambique have proposed to restructure some of the now-defaulted debt. 

 
Morgan Stanley's Profit Jumps 20%

Morgan Stanley reported net income of $2.15 billion, beating analyst expectations, as Chairman and CEO James Gorman's turnaround plan continued with revenue gains in retail brokerage, trading and investment banking. 

 
Three More Major Bank CEOs Pull Out of Saudi Conference

The heads of HSBC, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered pulled out of Saudi Arabia's "Davos in the Desert," putting the conference further in doubt. 

 
What's a Service Business? That's the Multibillion-Dollar Tax Question

Companies with a 20% tax cut on the line ask the IRS to loosen proposed rules for how much services they can provide before becoming a service business. 

 
Bank of America Profit Rises 32%

Bank of America, the second largest U.S. lender by assets, reported third-quarter net income rose 32% as the bank continued to benefit from a strong economy, higher interest rates and recent federal corporate tax changes. 

 
Fidelity Says It Will Trade Bitcoin for Hedge Funds

Fidelity Investments said it will store and trade digital currencies for hedge funds and other professional investors, becoming one of the first Wall Street giants to step into this volatile corner of the financial world. 

 
U.S. Tax Changes Hit Global Investment Flows

Global business investment flows fell sharply in the first six months of the year, as U.S. companies repatriated profits in response to changes in the country's tax law, the United Nations said. 

 
Upstart Exchange Looks to Profit From Wall Street Fear

MIAX will launch new options on an index for volatility traders. The SPIKES measure touts itself as a speedier competitor to Cboe's VIX.

