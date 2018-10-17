Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/17/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Show Wall Street Charging Ahead

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both reported sharply higher third-quarter profits Tuesday, wrapping up a week of big-bank earnings reports that reflect the strength of a U.S. economy shrugging off geopolitical turmoil. 

 
BlackRock Posts First Investor Outflow in Three Years

Investors pulled cash from BlackRock for the first time in three years, the latest sign of investor unease about the direction of global markets. 

 
SEC Ruling Takes Aim at Stock-Exchange Profits

The Securities and Exchange Commission decision blocking higher fees for certain stock-market data casts doubt on a crucial and growing source of revenue that has helped exchanges make up for the declining income from trading. 

 
Private-Equity Firm Abraaj Raised Billions Pledging to Do Good-Then It Fell Apart

Western investors piled into the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, whose founder, Arif Naqvi, pledged to make money by helping the poor in developing countries. Now it's the world's largest insolvent private-equity firm. 

 
Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Firms That Pulled the Plug on Toys 'R' Us

The decision by five investment companies to pull the plug on a Toys "R" Us reorganization earlier this year is coming under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren. 

 
European Bank Officials Pull Out of Saudi Conference

The heads of HSBC, Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas pulled out of Saudi Arabia's 'Davos in the Desert,' putting the conference further in doubt. 

 
Nomura to Pay $480M Civil Penalty in Connection with RMBS

Nomura Holding America agreed to pay a $480 million penalty to resolve federal civil claims that it misled investors in connection with the marketing, sale and issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities between 2006 and 2007, the Justice Department said. 

 
SEC Calls for Better Accounting Controls as Cyber Scams Increase

Public companies that are easy targets of cyber scams could be in violation of accounting rules that call for firms to safeguard assets, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties

The U.S. on Tuesday sanctioned a multibillion-dollar network of Iranian companies, banks and funds accused of financing the country's elite paramilitary unit, ratcheting up global pressure on Tehran and sending a warning to governments and companies considering continued engagement with Iran. 

 
Banks That Gave Mozambique Covert Loans Propose Restructuring

Banks that arranged billions of dollars of loans to government companies in Mozambique have proposed to restructure some of the now-defaulted debt.

