News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Charges Former Insurance Wunderkind With Fraud

The SEC charged Alexander Chatfield Burns, a former insurance industry wunderkind, with fraud, claiming he and an associate diverted more than $300 million from insurers they controlled.

Risk of Bank-Like Regulation Fades for Big Financial Firms

U.S. regulators removed federal oversight of Prudential, granting the firm a victory after a yearslong effort to prove it didn't deserve tighter scrutiny and signaling lowered regulatory risk for non-bank financial firms.

Fund Managers Increasingly Wary on Global Growth

Over a third of fund managers expect global growth to decelerate in the next year-the most pessimistic outlook since November 2008, according to a monthly survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ties to Saudi Prince Weigh on SoftBank Fund's Future

Billionaire Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman have been mutual supporters and business partners-but the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has cast a shadow.

Fed Minutes Point to Continued, Gradual Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve officials signaled they see a strong economy justifying continued interest-rate increases and said they will watch for evidence their moves are keeping economic growth on an even keel, minutes of their September policy meeting showed.

U.S. Bancorp's Loan Growth Lifted by Consumers

U.S. Bancorp said third-quarter net income rose 16% from a year earlier as its average loan balance grew thanks to higher lending in areas such as credit cards and residential mortgages.

Banks Take Fight Against New Loan-Loss Rule to Washington

Some banks are fighting a rearguard action to blunt the impact of a new accounting rule that revamps how they book losses on soured loans.

Treasury Official Charged with Leaking Sensitive Bank Information

A Treasury Department official was arrested and charged with disclosing to a reporter information about sensitive financial transactions related to the Russia investigation, the latest move in the Justice Department's efforts to target government leaks to the media.

Private-Equity Fund Vista on Track to Raise $16 Billion Buyout Fund

If Vista Equity Partners Fund VII LP hits its goal, it would be the largest technology-focused buyout fund raised by an independent private-equity firm.

Emerging Market Currencies Rebound, but Risks Remain

Emerging market currencies are recovering as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar falls back from the highs that sparked sharp falls across the developed world.