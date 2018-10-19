News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

AmEx Raises Forecast, as Card Business, Merchant Count Grows

The financial-services company, which is on track to post a record year in terms of profit and revenue, on Thursday raised its annual forecast, thanks to growth in its card business, merchant network and lending.

Blackstone Profit Jumps, Helped by Rising Markets

Blackstone Group reported a 17% increase in third-quarter profit, as continuing market strength buoyed the value of its investments.

Banker Who Drives for Uber Puts Morgan Stanley in Lead to Land IPO

As Uber's market debut looms, Morgan Stanley's top tech banker has taken center stage. He has moonlighted for years as a driver for the ride-hailing service, which may help the bank win the role of top underwriter.

Invesco to Buy OppenheimerFunds

Invesco agreed to buy rival Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance's OppenheimerFunds unit for $5.7 billion, adding to a string of acquisitions that have transformed the firm into a $1 trillion money manager.

Travelers Profit Rises as Catastrophe Losses Shrink

Travelers earnings rose in the third quarter as catastrophe losses fell from the prior year.

Uber Borrows $2 Billion in Debut Bond Sale

Uber Technologies sold its first-ever bonds, issuing $2 billion of debt to fund operations as it prepares for an IPO expected next year.

Noble Seeks U.S. Bankruptcy Protection As It Pursues Debt Restructuring

Noble Group Ltd. filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday in order to prevent creditors in the U.S. from potentially disrupting its plan to restructure $3.5 billion in debt.

Investors Are Digging Gold Again

As with other times of market turmoil, investors are embracing gold. That has helped lift shares of many of the world's biggest gold miners to double-digit gains.

Central Banks' Unconventional Policies Mostly Worked, IMF Economists Find

Unconventional policy tools deployed by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan in recent years were effective, according to research from economists at the International Monetary Fund.

Fed's Bullard Says It Is Still a Mistake for Central Bank to Project Rate Rises

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday that a modernized way of looking at a venerable monetary-policy rule supports his belief that no rate rises are needed right now.