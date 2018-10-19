News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Contagion Creeps Back Into Europe's Bond Markets

Concerns over Italy's finances are spreading to other European bond markets, in a worrying sign for investors who till recently hoped that market jitters would be contained.

Frustrated Investors Want Frackers to Consolidate

A private-equity firm is urging oil producer Resolute Energy to merge with a rival, the latest salvo in a growing campaign by some investors to force shale drillers to consolidate.

NYSE, Nasdaq Take Hits in Washington

The Securities and Exchange Commission's decision this week to block the biggest U.S. stock exchanges from raising fees on some data products is the latest example of their losing streak in Washington.

U.S. Banks Make Hay of European Trading Rules

No banker likes new regulations, but European investment bank chiefs will feel more aggrieved than normal this year.

London Stock Exchange Bolsters LCH Stake

London Stock Exchange Group said it will spend up to EUR438 to increase its stake in clearing house LCH, while reporting third-quarter revenue growth.

Swiss Bank Vontobel Makes its First U.S. Acquisition

Vontobel, the Swiss private bank, has agreed to buy the North American wealth management portfolio of Swiss asset manager Lombard Odier.

Arkansas Bank's Shares Tank on Loan Losses

Shares of Bank OZK fell 23% after the bank said it had charged off almost $46 million on two different real-estate credits.

AmEx Raises Forecast, as Card Business, Merchant Count Grows

The financial-services company, which is on track to post a record year in terms of profit and revenue, on Thursday raised its annual forecast, thanks to growth in its card business, merchant network and lending.

Blackstone Profit Jumps, Helped by Rising Markets

Blackstone Group reported a 17% increase in third-quarter profit, as continuing market strength buoyed the value of its investments.

Banker Who Drives for Uber Puts Morgan Stanley in Lead to Land IPO

As Uber's market debut looms, Morgan Stanley's top tech banker has taken center stage. He has moonlighted for years as a driver for the ride-hailing service, which may help the bank win the role of top underwriter.