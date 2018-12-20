News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Merrill Sanctioned for Selling IPO Shares to Family Members, Customers

Merrill Lynch has settled claims brokers at the firm sold shares in companies they were helping to take public to family members and customers, violating a rule meant to prevent such sales, a financial regulator said.

Global Banks Break Ties With Huawei

Two banks that helped power Huawei's rise, HSBC and Standard Chartered, won't provide it with any new banking services or funding after deciding that it is too high a risk.

Major Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond-Rigging Probe

The European Commission suspects Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Crédit Agricole and another global bank of colluding to manipulate a multitrillion-dollar government-backed bond market.

BOE Sees Intensifying Market Unease Over Brexit

The central bank's policy makers voted unanimously to hold rates steady on Thursday.

Sweden's Riksbank Raises Rates

The central bank raised its key policy rate to minus 0.25% from minus 0.50%, but is in no rush to lift it into positive territory.

SoftBank Leads $385 Million Bet on Fair, a Subscription-Car Startup

SoftBank Group has led a $385 million investment in auto-finance startup Fair, the latest bet by the Japanese firm to back startups that are trying to fundamentally change personal transportation.

Goodwill Impairments Climb Despite Strong Economy

Major goodwill impairments reported in 2018-including a major write-down by General Electric-already exceed $40 billion, according to valuation firm Duff & Phelps.

Stock Exchanges to Test Trading Minus Rebates Seen as Posing Conflict

Securities regulators put in motion the biggest stock-market experiment in more than a decade: a pilot program trading stocks with lower fees and rebates.

Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Home Capital Investment

Berkshire Hathaway has mostly exited its investment in Home Capital Group, some 18 months after Warren Buffett's investment vehicle threw the Canadian alternative lender a lifeline.

China's Central Bank Moves to Expand Lending to Small Firms

China's central bank Wednesday rolled out more measures to help the country's cash-strapped small businesses as growth in the world's second largest economy slows.