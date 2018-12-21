News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

McKinsey Advised GenOn Energy About Bankruptcy Case While Having Interest in Outcome

The consulting firm's retirement trust held two undisclosed investments in hedge funds that were creditors of the power producer.

Regulators Warn of 'Living Will' Shortcomings at Four Banks

U.S. bank regulators faulted Barclays, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group over their "living will" plans for winding themselves down in a crisis.

Investors, Fed Officials Are Out of Sync

Market declines following the Federal Reserve's actions Wednesday show how investors and central bank officials are out of sync on the economic outlook and the impact of recent policy moves.

Merrill Sanctioned for Selling IPO Shares to Family Members, Customers

Merrill Lynch settled claims some of its financial advisers sold shares in companies the investment bank was helping to take public to family members and business associates, a financial regulator said.

Some Global Banks Break Ties With Huawei Technologies

Two banks that helped power Huawei's rise, HSBC and Standard Chartered, won't provide it with any new banking services or funding after deciding that it is too high a risk.

Major Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond-Rigging Probe

The European Commission suspects Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Crédit Agricole and another global bank of colluding to manipulate a multitrillion-dollar government-backed bond market.

BOE Sees Intensifying Market Unease Over Brexit

The central bank's policy makers voted unanimously to hold rates steady on Thursday.

Sweden's Riksbank Raises Rates

The central bank raised its key policy rate to minus 0.25% from minus 0.50%, but is in no rush to lift it into positive territory.

SoftBank Leads $385 Million Bet on Fair, a Subscription-Car Startup

SoftBank Group has led a $385 million investment in auto-finance startup Fair, the latest bet by the Japanese firm to back startups that are trying to fundamentally change personal transportation.

Goodwill Impairments Climb Despite Strong Economy

Major goodwill impairments reported in 2018-including a major write-down by General Electric-already exceed $40 billion, according to valuation firm Duff & Phelps.