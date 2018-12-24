Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Banks Sharply Lower Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks in December significantly lowered their forecasts for oil prices in 2019, as crude markets remained under firm pressure amid worries over weakening demand and signs of a burgeoning global supply glut. 

 
Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair

White House advisers say President Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, aiming to quell speculation the president's anger over monetary policy might lead to a confrontation that could jar volatile financial markets. 

 
Goldman CEO Defends Firm on 1MDB Accusations

Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon made his most forceful defense yet of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal. 

 
UBS to Pay $68 Million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health. 

 
Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies. 

 
SEC Goes After Robo Advisers for the First Time

Robo advisers Wealthfront Advisers and Hedgeable misled customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. They will pay $250,000 and $80,000, respectively, to settle the SEC's claims. 

 
Xavier Rolet to Join Asset Manager CQS as Chief Executive

Former London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet will become chief executive of CQS, taking the helm of the privately held London-based bond investment house as it looks to expand beyond its hedge fund roots. 

 
Machine Trading Needs More Oversight, Departing SEC Official Says

The widespread reliance on computers to make trading and investment decisions needs closer regulatory oversight, according to a departing Securities and Exchange Commission official. 

 
Regulators Warn of 'Living Will' Shortcomings at Four Banks

U.S. bank regulators faulted Barclays, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group over their "living will" plans for winding themselves down in a crisis. 

 
McKinsey Advised GenOn Energy About Bankruptcy Case While Having Interest in Outcome

The consulting firm's retirement trust held two undisclosed investments in hedge funds that were creditors of the power producer.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aDNB DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK : New projection shows higher Dutch net international investment position
PU
07:45aEuro, yen draw investors as U.S. uncertainty hurts dollar
RE
07:44aTSX futures fall on lower oil prices
RE
07:38aMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into seventh day
RE
07:22aChina to step up support for small and private firms - cabinet
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : SAIL steel for Bogibeel Bridge
PU
07:15aFour New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty
DJ
07:11aSouth Africa's rand firms as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
5CME GROUP : Euronext moves on Oslo stock exchange with $711 million bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.