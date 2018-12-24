News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks Sharply Lower Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks in December significantly lowered their forecasts for oil prices in 2019, as crude markets remained under firm pressure amid worries over weakening demand and signs of a burgeoning global supply glut.

Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair

White House advisers say President Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, aiming to quell speculation the president's anger over monetary policy might lead to a confrontation that could jar volatile financial markets.

Goldman CEO Defends Firm on 1MDB Accusations

Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon made his most forceful defense yet of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal.

UBS to Pay $68 Million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health.

Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies.

SEC Goes After Robo Advisers for the First Time

Robo advisers Wealthfront Advisers and Hedgeable misled customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. They will pay $250,000 and $80,000, respectively, to settle the SEC's claims.

Xavier Rolet to Join Asset Manager CQS as Chief Executive

Former London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet will become chief executive of CQS, taking the helm of the privately held London-based bond investment house as it looks to expand beyond its hedge fund roots.

Machine Trading Needs More Oversight, Departing SEC Official Says

The widespread reliance on computers to make trading and investment decisions needs closer regulatory oversight, according to a departing Securities and Exchange Commission official.

Regulators Warn of 'Living Will' Shortcomings at Four Banks

U.S. bank regulators faulted Barclays, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group over their "living will" plans for winding themselves down in a crisis.

McKinsey Advised GenOn Energy About Bankruptcy Case While Having Interest in Outcome

The consulting firm's retirement trust held two undisclosed investments in hedge funds that were creditors of the power producer.