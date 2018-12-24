Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 05:16pm CET
Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials-most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases-will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee. 

 
Banks Sharply Lower Oil-Price Forecasts

Banks in December significantly lowered their forecasts for oil prices in 2019, as crude markets remained under firm pressure amid worries over weakening demand and signs of a burgeoning global supply glut. 

 
Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair

White House advisers say President Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, aiming to quell speculation the president's anger over monetary policy might lead to a confrontation that could jar volatile financial markets. 

 
Goldman CEO Defends Firm on 1MDB Accusations

Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon made his most forceful defense yet of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal. 

 
UBS to Pay $68 Million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health. 

 
Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies. 

 
SEC Goes After Robo Advisers for the First Time

Robo advisers Wealthfront Advisers and Hedgeable misled customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. They will pay $250,000 and $80,000, respectively, to settle the SEC's claims. 

 
Xavier Rolet to Join Asset Manager CQS as Chief Executive

Former London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet will become chief executive of CQS, taking the helm of the privately held London-based bond investment house as it looks to expand beyond its hedge fund roots. 

 
Machine Trading Needs More Oversight, Departing SEC Official Says

The widespread reliance on computers to make trading and investment decisions needs closer regulatory oversight, according to a departing Securities and Exchange Commission official. 

 
Regulators Warn of 'Living Will' Shortcomings at Four Banks

U.S. bank regulators faulted Barclays, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group over their "living will" plans for winding themselves down in a crisis.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall
DJ
12:20pEXPLAINER : 'Plunge Protection Team' to convene amid Wall Street rout
RE
12:19pU.S. TREASURY WAS NOT CONCERNED ON LIQUIDITY AHEAD OF CALL WITH BANKERS : Cnbc
RE
12:07pWall Street selloff continues on Mnuchin move, political gridlock
RE
12:00pIROQUOIS COUNTY IL : Upcoming County Board and Committee Meeting Agendas
PU
11:55aMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into eighth day
RE
11:52aMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into eight day
RE
11:50aTrump blasts Fed again as 'only problem' in U.S. economy
RE
11:37aU.S. REGULATORS TELL MNUCHIN NOTHING OUT OF ORDINARY IN MARKETS : Bloomberg
RE
11:37aCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides In Thin Holiday Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Oil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : SEC Presses for Revenue Clarity
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.