News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/24/2018 | 10:16pm CET
Trump Says the Fed Is 'the Only Problem Our Economy Has'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, calling the central bank the "only problem our economy has" and likening its policies to a golfer who can't putt. 

 
Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials-most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases-will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee. 

 
Goldman CEO Defends Firm on 1MDB Accusations

Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon made his most forceful defense yet of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal. 

 
UBS to Pay $68 Million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health. 

 
Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies. 

 
SEC Goes After Robo Advisers for the First Time

Robo advisers Wealthfront Advisers and Hedgeable misled customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. They will pay $250,000 and $80,000, respectively, to settle the SEC's claims. 

 
Xavier Rolet to Join Asset Manager CQS as Chief Executive

Former London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet will become chief executive of CQS, taking the helm of the privately held London-based bond investment house as it looks to expand beyond its hedge fund roots. 

 
Machine Trading Needs More Oversight, Departing SEC Official Says

The widespread reliance on computers to make trading and investment decisions needs closer regulatory oversight, according to a departing Securities and Exchange Commission official. 

 
Regulators Warn of 'Living Will' Shortcomings at Four Banks

U.S. bank regulators faulted Barclays, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group over their "living will" plans for winding themselves down in a crisis. 

 
McKinsey Advised GenOn Energy About Bankruptcy Case While Having Interest in Outcome

The consulting firm's retirement trust held two undisclosed investments in hedge funds that were creditors of the power producer.

